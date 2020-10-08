Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Seventeen-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open semifinals on Friday.

In the United States, the match starts at around 11 a.m. ET (depending on when Nadal-Schwartzman ends)

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Preview

Djokovic secured passage to his 10th French Open semifinals by besting Spanish 29-year-old Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Serb took the court with athletic tape on the back of his neck and spent parts of the first set flexing and stretching his left arm. Djokovic, a righty, then received a massage from a trainer after dropping the first set and got another one three games into the second. He wouldn’t specify any injuries after the match, however.

“I definitely didn’t feel great coming into the court today,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “A few things happened in the warm-up.”

The 2016 French Open winner added: “I had some neck issues and some shoulder issues. I’ll just say that. I mean, I don’t want to get really too much into it. Obviously I’m still in the tournament, so I don’t want to reveal too much. I’m feeling OK. As the match progressed, I warmed up my body, and the pain kind of faded away. It allowed me to play better and better and feel better.”

Djokovic racked up 16 unforced errors in the first set, then hit committed 25 across the final three.

“It took me about set and a half to really get comfortable and start really playing the way I should,” Djokovic said, per AP. “Match turned around quickly.”

Djokovic has lost just once across 37 matches in 2020: He defaulted against Busta in the fourth round of the US Open, when, out of frustration, he inadvertently struck a line official in the throat with a tennis ball.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tsitsipas bested Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in a battle of 22-year-olds to reach his second career major semifinal. He trailed the Russian 5-3 in the first set with his service upcoming.

“I’ve been feeling really comfortable on this court and despite a bad start and being a break down I remembered what a big fighter I am,” Tsitsipas said, according to Sky Sports.

“It’s about fighting and trying to find solutions at difficult moments. I managed to get my brain working and found solutions.”

Before the tournament, the Greek’s best finish in a Grand Slam came at last year’s Australian Open, where he was ousted in the semifinals by Nadal, who fell to Djokovic in the final.

“Roland Garros is a tournament I have been watching since I was a kid and always dreamed of playing on these courts,” Tsitsipas said, per Sky Sports. “I used to skip classes at school to watch it. That’s how much I like this tournament. It’s a dream come true playing here and in front of the public.”