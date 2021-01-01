How to Watch ‘Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks’ Online Free

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks is a one-off holiday special premiering Friday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special “Revolution of the Daleks” online for free if you’re in the United States:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the new Doctor Who special live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the new Doctor Who special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BBC America and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. They’re currently offering a special deal where you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the new Doctor Who special live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks Preview

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks is a stand-alone special

that will see the Doctor face off with one of the series’ most iconic enemies — the Daleks.

In a press release, showrunner Chris Chibnall teased where the special will pick up after the cliffhanger at the end of season 12.

“We pick up with the Doctor in prison. She’s been taken by the Judoon at the end of the last series and we’ll be picking up with her there. Some time has passed, she has been in prison for a very long time,” Chibnall revealed. “She’s struggling. Back on Earth Yaz, Graham and Ryan are struggling to figure out their lives without the Doctor. It’s been 10 months for them since they’ve seen the Doctor and at the beginning of this they discover the presence of a Dalek.”

Jodie Whittaker, who plays the Thirteenth Doctor, said that it’s “definitely a team effort throughout” to fight the Daleks in the special, and Mandip Gill, who plays the Doctor’s companion Yasmin Khan, added that Yaz has a real sense of urgency to find the Doctor.

“Yaz has a really complex and different connection to the Doctor than the two boys for loads of personal reasons,” said Gill. “So I think it would be safe to say that she is struggling without the Doctor but is probably trying that bit more than the boys to solve this. Probably because there was just no conclusion and that’s a little bit distressing for her but also she has a connection with the Doctor and with Space. She loves being in Sheffield, but there’s just something about Space, and the Doctor that’s just not been fulfilled yet. So there’s just more a sense of urgency with Yaz trying to find the Doctor.”

And Whittaker said that this special and the upcoming new season will disrupt the family as viewers know it.

“As the Doctor I will say that the fam as a four is no more,” said Whittaker, with Chibnall adding, “I can tell you that it’s very emotional, I think we’ve all been in tears watching it. It’s a really important part of the mix of the special, where you get lots of thrills, lots of spills, lots of humour, lots of Daleks, and lots of emotion. It’s hard, but we don’t shy away from what it means for this family to have its final moments together. And it was emotional off screen, it’s emotional on screen, and it’s an incredible thing.

“Because it’s like you said Jodie, you all clicked, and you just never know if that’s going to happen. You could never have known that you would all get on and have such a great time, and I think we all feel very lucky that that happened. And that’s reflected on and off screen, but I hope it feels like a good send off for those two characters whatever happens to them.”

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks airs Friday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.