How to Watch Dolly Parton Christmas Special 2022 Online for Free

National treasure Dolly Parton has a new Christmas special coming to TV in 2022 called “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.” It premieres Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Preview

Country superstar Dolly Parton is starring in and executive producing “Mountain Magic Christmas,” a new holiday special for NBC that is a meta movie about the making of a network TV holiday special.

The NBC description reads:

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future. The film will include a pair of Dolly’s iconic songs (“9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”) as well as a new holiday melody. In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays.

The special stars Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteye, Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Kathryn Burns, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers. Musical guests include Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.

“I’m always trying in my own way to try to lift people up and lighten the load a little bit if I can and that was one of the reasons that I really wanted to do this show at this time,” said Parton in the electronic press kit. “I know that I have a big audience out there, a lot of fans that listen to me a lot about how I feel and my take on things because I’m just kind of open and honest about that and everybody knows that I really want to try to make the world a better place if I can, so tahtwas one of the reasons that I thought it would be a good time to do a show like this now ’cause it is very uplifting and inspirational and fun and we all need all of that, don’t you think?”

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” premieres Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC, with an encore airing on Wednesday, December 21.