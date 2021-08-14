How to Watch Dolphins vs Bears Preseason Without Cable

The Justin Fields era kicks off for the Chicago Bears in their first preseason game of 2021, when they host the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on August 14.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live, and on NFL Network for all out-of-market viewers. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bears, with the options depending on where you live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Dolphins vs Bears Preview

Excitement surrounding the preseason has never been higher in Chicago than it is this year after the addition of Fields, who is going to be featured prominently in this game. Andy Dalton will play at least the first series — maybe more — but Fields will go in after that.

“The No. 1 goal is to get him as many reps as we can. That’s Justin — get him as many reps as we can,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. “But then we as a staff have to be able to understand and feel that the opponent we’re playing, the matchups they have vs us, where that’s at. Because we wanna be smart. We don’t wanna get in a situation where any these guys — not just Justin — are put at risk,” Nagy said Thursday.

There will be several key position battles to watch for Chicago, including a cornerback battle between Kindle Vildor and Desmond Trufant, but the biggest question mark is surrounding the offensive line. Right tackle Germain Ifedi and rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins haven’t practiced yet, and right guard James Daniels went down in practice with an injury this week, so protecting Fields could be a huge issue for Chicago.

On the other side, the Dolphins will also be putting their young signal-caller, Tua Tagovailoa, on display against the Bears defense, but head coach Brian Flores won’t say how much playing time the second year QB will receive.

“Guys will play,” Flores said this week, via the Palm Beach Post. “I think right now, with two days of practice against Chicago, we haven’t finalized exactly ‘Hey, you’re going to play this much or that much.’ But yeah, we expect Tua to play. Really, we want everybody to get some snaps in the game.”

“That’s like the kickoff of the season just to see how everybody is going to react to game situations,” Miami veteran cornerback Justin Coleman told Sports Illustrated about the preseason. ” Also to see how the younger guys are ready to get in the game and make some plays. I’m looking forward to that.