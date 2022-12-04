How to Watch Dolphins vs 49ers Game Online for Free

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers clash on Sunday, December 4.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Dolphins vs 49ers streaming live online today:

Dolphins vs 49ers Preview

The San Francisco 49ers (7-4) look to continue its defensive dominance against the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday.

San Francisco comes into the game fresh off of a 13-0 shutout of the New Orleans Saints, and 49ers own a four-game winning streak of no points allowed in the second half.

Now, the 49ers defense will test its mettle against the speed of the Dolphins offense — especially wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins star has 87 catches for 1,233 yards and four touchdowns this season.

“They have so much speed that they blow the top off stuff, which gets some people open underneath,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said via USA Today’s Niners Wire. “Tua, to me, is the reason that they’re leading the league in explosives because he knows how to hit people over the middle. It’s rarely deep. It’s usually running and hitting these guys on the move and there’s some really open space with all that speed and then the quarterback who can drop it over linebackers, who is not worried about safeties and is doing that part of his game as high as anyone I’ve seen right now.”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been sharp with a 69.7% completion rate, 2,564 yards, and 19 touchdowns versus three interceptions. Tagovailoa and company have scored 31 or more points in the past three games.

“The rhythm of his game, how quick he can get the ball off,” Shanahan said via Niners Wire. “He reminds me a lot of a guy I was with earlier in my career, Matt Schaub, when that back foot hits, he knows where to look and if someone’s not there, he is hitching right to replace him and letting it rip. If that second one’s not there, he is getting rid of it.”

Shootouts haven’t described 49ers games most times this season, except a 44-23 loss with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the 49ers offense can put up points. The 49ers put up 38 points and 31 points in recent wins during the team’s four-game winning streak.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been effective with a 67.4% completion rate, 2,381 yards, and 16 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Running back Christian McCaffrey has taken off as an effective offensive weapon since joining the team. He averages 4.2 yards per carry and 8.1 yards per reception, and he has three touchdowns overall.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to see 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, too, despite reports of him not playing on Sunday due to injury.

“I know Deebo well enough to know he and Kyle are in cahoots trying to hustle me,” McDaniel said via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

The Dolphins defense could face a big challenge with Garoppolo and company. Miami gave up 32 points by the Chicago Bears and 27 by the Detroit Lions in the last month.