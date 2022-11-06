How to Watch Dolphins vs Bears Game Online for Free

The Chicago Bears (3-5) host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) at Soldier Field on Sunday, November 6.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Dolphins vs Bears streaming live online today:

Dolphins vs Bears Preview

The Bears are 2-0 against AFC opponents this year, being the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, but they’ll face a different kind of challenge against the high-flying Dolphins.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the league’s highest rated passer (112.7) and he’s on pace to break the franchise record of 108.9 set by team legend Dan Marino. Tua has been especially effective on third down this season, completing 36-of-50 passes (72.0 pct.) for 492 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. That could spell trouble for a Bears defense

Dolphins wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for 1,688 total receiving yards this season, the most by a pair of WRs in their team’s first eight games of a season in NFL history.

Miami also got a boost on defense this week when it traded for former Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb. “What another edge rusher, especially of his quality, can add to the defense — it can make our team that much better, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said about Chubb. “It can make people at the position group he plays, the defensive front, it can help corners and safeties – it’s all collective. So that’s what I’m most excited for.”

On the other side, the Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on October 30. Chicago finished the game with 240 rushing yards, the third straight game they’ve rushed for 230+ yards and the fourth time they’ve rushed for more than 200 yards this season. Bears quarterback, Justin Fields had one of the best games of his young career, completing 17-of-23 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing eight times for 60 yards and a score. Fields also finished with a career-high passer rating of 120.0 in the loss.

The Bears’ quarterback will have a new weapon this week, as Chicago traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who is expected to see the field, at least in a limited capacity.

On defense, Chicago has given up just two second-half touchdowns at home this season, but the team just traded away its top two defensive players in linebacker Roquan Smith and pass rusher Robert Quinn.

Despite losing two team captains and defensive leaders, Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams says the key to rattling Tua will be a good pass rush.

“The best coverage is a great rush,” Williams said this week. “So we have to make sure the quarterback is not back there just patting the ball and has all day to throw the ball. When that happens, you can’t let it be 7 on 7. That’s what you don’t want. You have to make him feel uncomfortable. You have to make him move around. You have to make him not know what the coverage is before the snap.”

The Dolphins are 9-4 all-time against Chicago and 4-1 at Soldier Field.