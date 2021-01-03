Dolphins vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Miami Dolphins face a win-and-in situation on Sunday as they head to Buffalo to meet up with the Bills.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Bills online:

Dolphins vs Bills Preview

The Dolphins have made their path to the playoffs an easy one, getting into the postseason with a win on Sunday against the Bills. Buffalo has already locked up the AFC East, so there’s speculation they won’t be at full strength for the game, choosing instead to rest their key players.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is preparing for a full Bills squad.

“Yeah, I mean, I expect everyone to play,” Flores said. “Sean is a competitor, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll is a competitor, Josh Allen is a competitor, (Stefon) Diggs, (Jordan) Poyer, (Micah) Hyde. I mean, I expect them all to play. That’s how we’re preparing. Yeah, that’s how we’re preparing.”

There’s been a lot of talk about the Dolphins quarterback situation, with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick entering the game late last week in relief of rookie Tua Tagovailoa and leading Miami to a win. Flores has a called Fitzpatrick a “relief pitcher” of sorts for the Dolphins, but he won’t have that luxury available this week after the QB tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tua has brought us a spark in a lot of other games. I think people will just forget that because we just remember the last thing,” Flores added. “Speculation on whatever people want to speculate about as far as what we should or shouldn’t do based on last night, I wouldn’t do that and forget the body of work over the course of the season to include the last however many games Tua has been starting [eight]. I think he’s played fairly well.

“People may disagree, but I think we would have to agree to disagree in that instance. That’s my take on that. It’s not based off one game or one quarter — there’s a lot of practices that people don’t see, walk-throughs that no one sees. But everyone wants to make a judgment and try to make a decision for us on what we should do without all that information.”

Tagovailoa has looked good in flashes but has struggled at times to keep the offense flowing. He’s passed for 1,453 yards, 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season.

“I’d say for me there’s no extra added pressure,” Tagovailoa said earlier in the week. “Obviously, this past weekend, I didn’t play to that standard. It’s more so me knowing that we’ve go to go out there and got to get the job done.”

Miami is a 1.5-point underdog for the matchup, with the total set at 42 points.