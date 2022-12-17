How to Watch Dolphins vs Bills Game Online for Free

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins meet for some Saturday night football in a Week 15 matchup with big implications on both the AFC East title race and the playoff picture in general.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Dolphins vs Bills streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Dolphins vs Bills live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Dolphins vs Bills live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Dolphins vs Bills live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Dolphins vs Bills Preview

This will be a huge game with playoff implications for both of these teams. The Bills with a win would essentially lock up first place in the AFC East, while the Dolphins with a win would keep themselves alive in the division chase. A loss for Miami though would drop them to 8-6 and towards the bottom of the playoff picture.

The last time these two teams met back in week three, it was a low scoring 21-19 win for the Dolphins. This time in Buffalo the weather will be much different as the high is expected to be around 32 degrees and four to eight inches of snow are in the forecast.

That forecast could be huge in this game as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have much experience in that type of weather. These two teams are also trending in different directions heading into this game with the Bills winning four in a row and the Dolphins losing their last two.

The Dolphins have had struggles offensively in the last two games scoring just 17 points per game. Tua has struggled against two good pass rushes as well, completing under 50% of his passes.

Tua will again be facing another good pass rush this week as the Bills rank ninth in the NFL in sacks with 35. However, it’s possible that since Tua has had success against the Bills this season that he could repeat that again.

However, in cold weather and snow, good teams tend to try and lean on the run game. The Dolphins though have averaged just 62.5 yards per game in their two straight losses.

The Bills seem to have figured out their rushing attack using multiple options in Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, and James Cook. Buffalo has averaged 133.7 yards per game this season on the ground. That ground attack should be able to take some pressure off of the Bills passing game in the bad weather.

This is a huge game and it’s no surprise given all the circumstances that the Bills are a considerable favorite at -7. However, Buffalo hasn’t been great against the spread this season at 6-6-1.