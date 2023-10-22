Dolphins vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Miami Dolphins (5-1) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) in a huge showdown Sunday night.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised nationally on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Dolphins vs Eagles Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dolphins vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is on Peacock TV’s Premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and includes every NFL game that’s on NBC:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Dolphins vs Eagles live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’re looking for another cheap option, Sling TV is the cheapest live-TV streaming service that includes this game. NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Dolphins vs Eagles live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Dolphins vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Dolphins vs Eagles Preview

The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to the New York Jets 20-14. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had a rough outing, going 28-45 for 280 yards, a passing touchdown and three interceptions. Philly’s four turnovers on offense ultimately made the difference in the game.

The Eagles lost several starters in the game and have been dealing with multiple injuries on both sides of the ball.

The biggest question mark heading into this game was whether All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson will play. The veteran OL should start, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is being mum about the team’s injury statuses.

On the other side, the Dolphins are fresh from a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had another solid game, going 21-31 for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Tua had help from his running game, as Raheem Mostert rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Entering this game, Miami boasts the NFL’s top scoring offense (37.2 points per game), its top passing offense (316.8 yards per game) and the best rushing offense (181.8 yards per contest).

Announcers slated to call the game include Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline).

Dolphins vs Eagles: What They’re Saying

“Me personally, I get so fired up to play – the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the National Football League,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said. “When you are trying to be your very best, you want to play the best. So I know all of our guys will be excited for that.”

“I think it’s always good when you’re facing a team that went to the Super Bowl, where they were just that short of winning it,” Tua added. “It’s always a test to go up against a team like this where they understand what it takes, they know the work that needs to be put in to make it there. And it definitely is a good opportunity to see where our team stands and where we’re at with that.”

“I’m just going to always keep that close to the vest, as you know,” Nick Sirianni said, via A to Z Sports. “Not because I don’t want to help you guys do your job, but more so because there is so much time to play out and our guys in the training room do an unbelievable job of helping guys get better, and also the guys do a great job of getting in there and helping themselves out and giving themselves every opportunity to play as soon as they can play.”