Drake vs Miami Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Drake takes on Miami in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17.

The game (7:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TBS and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and want to watch all the tournament games, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Drake vs Miami online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Drake vs Miami live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TBS, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Drake vs Miami live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Drake vs Miami live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Drake vs Miami Preview

Miami (25-7) became one of the biggest stories in last year’s NCAA Tournament, but now the Hurricanes have become the hunted.

“What I’ve shared with the players is, if there’s 68 teams in the tournament, every one of them has earned their way in either by winning their conference tournament and is on a winning streak or has been invited as an at-large team, and only 36 schools get to do that,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said via the Times Union. “So, everybody in the tournament has a really good team.”

Drake (27-7), the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region looks to spoil the Hurricanes’ Final Four hopes on Friday. The No. 5 seed Hurricanes won the ACC regular season title but came short of the conference tournament title with an 85-78 loss to Duke on March 10.

“When your best players can play well in these games, in any game really, that’s a good thing, but it’s not all on them either,” Drak head coach Darian DeVries said via the Times Union. “It can be anybody. That’s why you have a team. That’s why you are what you are. I felt like throughout the year we’ve had games where one or both of them have had tough nights, but we’ve had plenty of other guys on our roster that can fill the void.”

Drake faces a tall task in Miami, which has won nine of its last 11 games. Leading scorer Isaiah Wong has been dynamic for the Hurricanes again this season. The Miami guard averages 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller has been tough to stop amid 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Leading rebounder Norchad Omier grabs 9.7 boards per game. The Hurricanes forward also averages 13.6 points, 1.3 assists, one steal, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Miami guard Nijel Pack is also a scoring threat with 13.2 points per game. Pack also averages 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a steal per game.

Drake comes into the tournament on a three-game winning streak and winners of 13 of the past 14 games. Only Bradley beat the Bulldogs, 73-61, during that stretch on February 26, but the Bulldogs returned the favor on March 5 in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game, 77-51.

“Well they’re a great three-point shooting team, and their coach’s son is perhaps their best player,” Larranaga said via On3.com. “So they’ll be very well prepared, they’ve won 13 out of 14, so you know they’ll play with a tremendous amount of confidence.”

Bulldogs guard Tucker DeVries leads the team in scoring with 19 points per night. He also averages 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Drake guard Roman Penn posts 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Fellow guard Garrett Sturtz is also a scoring threat with 9.5 points per game, and he averages 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a steal per night.

Bulldogs forward Darnell Brodie leads the team in rebounding with 7.3 per game and blocks with one per night. Brodie also averages 8.8 points and 1.1 assists per contest.