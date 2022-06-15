How to Watch ‘Dream On’ 30 for 30 Online

The latest installment in ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” docuseries, “Dream On,” tells the story of the 1996 Team USA women’s basketball team that captured Olympic gold in dominant fashion.

The movie will premiere Wednesday, June 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and it will be available on ESPN+ immediately following the initial premiere.

If you can wait until after the TV premiere, “Dream On” will be available on ESPN+ after it premieres on ESPN:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes every 30-for-30 documentary, dozens of different live sports and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch “Dream On” on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

’30 for 30: Dream On’ Preview

Dream On | 30 For 30 Check out the story of the 12 women who were tasked with auditioning the idea of women’s professional basketball in the United States in 30 for 30's latest series, Dream On. #ESPN #WNBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN… 2022-05-05T16:37:05Z

Everyone has heard of the 1992 “Dream Team” USA men’s basketball team that took home Olympic gold. But this new “30 for 30” special, “Dream On,” chronicles the journey of the 1996 women’s Olympic basketball team. Directed by Kristen Lappas, the documentary “examines the 1996 USA Women’s Dream Team and the 14-month odyssey that would forever change the landscape of women’s athletics,” according to ESPN’s press release.

After having suffered defeat at the ’92 games and the ’94 World Championship, USA Basketball undertook a revolutionary approach to training its Olympic team by structuring a long-term National Team program comprised of 52 games to turn them into a cohesive unit for 10-months ahead of Atlanta. At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, the USA women’s basketball team dominated the competition. Eight wins. Zero losses. Gold medals around their necks. They made it look easy. But that’s barely the start of the real story of the Women’s Dream Team. Because the truth about how the team came together, and what they endured on their grueling 14-month road leading up to the Olympics, is one of the most unlikely and most complicated tales told in sports history. Nothing less than the future of basketball was in their hands. If the ’96 team won and captured the hearts of fans, the NBA was prepared to launch the WNBA. If they failed, the league would scrap their plans.

“As we celebrate 50 years since Title IX was passed, there is no better time to share the journey of these hidden figures of basketball who opened the doors for future generations of athletes,” said Lappas in a statement. “The story of this incredible team – one that won over its many skeptics – transcends sports and speaks to the human condition at large. I’m certain their story will win over audiences too.”

The documentary features 25 original interviews, present-day footage with the original team members, which included such stars as Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Rebecca Lobo and Venus Lacy, and “revealing, never-before-seen archival footage selected from over 500 hours from the barnstorming 60-game tour.”

“30 for 30: Dream On” is a three-part, three-hour piece that “chronicles the team’s formation; its worldwide tour that preceded the Olympics; its tremendous performance at the Atlanta Games; and its impact that continues to resonate more than a quarter century later.

“‘Dream On’ takes audiences on a nostalgic journey alongside these trailblazers of women’s basketball, who inspired millions of athletes and changed the landscape for future generations,” the press release concludes.

“30 for 30: Dream On” premieres Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ESPN.