Dream vs Wings Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2023 WBNA season is tipping off this weekend and one of the marquee match-ups is when the Atlanta Dream travel to Dallas to take on the Wings on Saturday.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Dream vs Wings online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Dream vs Wings live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Dream vs Wings Preview

The Atlanta Dream are looking to bounce back from a couple of rough outings in the preseason when they take on the Dallas Wings in their season opener. The Dream dropped both of their preseason match-ups — a 12-point loss to the Washington Mystics on May 10 and a 17-point loss to the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

The Wings didn’t fare much better in the preseason, losing by seven to the Indiana Fever on May 13, though they did get a five-point win over the Chicago Sky on May 5.

On May 17, the Dream announced that their full 40-game home and away schedule will air on TV either locally or nationally. In fact, 34 of their 40 games will air nationally either on broadcast or streaming as part of the WNBA’s unprecedented 204 live games airing nationally across the ABC/ESPN family of networks, the CBS Sports family of networks, Ion, Prime Video, Meta and Twitter. Additionally, every single WNBA playoff game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“As we continue to work with the league to provide more and easier access for fans to watch our games, I’m thrilled the Atlanta Dream has 34 national games shown across both broadcast and streaming platforms,” said Dream president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker in a statement.

The Dream will host their home opener on May 28 against the Indiana Fever. Grammy-nominated artist Baby Tate has been announced as the halftime performer.

For the 2023 season, the Dream will be led by the reigning WNBA rookie of the year Rhyne Howard. Their full 2023 roster is as follows:

Laeticia Amihere, No. 7, foward

Monique Billings, No. 25, forward

Nia Coffey, No. 12, forward

Lorela Cubaj, No. 18, forward/center

Asia Durr, No. 23, guard

Allisha Gray, No. 15, guard

Naz Hillmon, No. 00, forward

Rhyne Howard, No. 10, guard

Haley Jones, No. 13, forward/guard

Aari McDonald, No. 2, guard

Cheyenne Parker, No. 32, forward

Danielle Robinson, No. 3, guard

Iliana Rupert, No. 21, center

The Wings will be once again led by two-time WNBA all-star Arike Ogunbowale. Their full 2023 roster is as follows:

Veronica Burton, No. 12, guard

Crystal Dangerfield, No. 11, guard

Diamond DeShields, No. 88, guard

Jasmine Dickey, No. 23, guard

Natasha Howard, No. 6, forward

Ashley Joens, No. 1, guard

Awake Kuier, No. 28, forward

Lou Lopez Senechal, No. 8, guard

Teaira McCowan, No. 7, center

Arike Ogunbowale, No. 24, guard

Satou Sabally, No. 0, forward

Maddy Siegrist, No. 20, foward

The Dream vs Wings season opener airs on Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.