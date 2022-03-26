How to Watch Duke vs Arkansas Elite 8 Game Live Online

The Duke Blue Devils will look to advance coach Mike Krzyzewski to a record-breaking Final Four appearance in his farewell season when they take on the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks in the West Regional Final on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Duke vs Arkansas Preview

Duke is one win away from getting their legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski to a Final Four in his last season. Standing in their way will be the fourth-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, who are fresh off an upset win over the tournament’s top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16.

With a victory on Saturday, Krzyzewski would reach a record-breaking 13th Final Four. The all-time winningest head coach in NCAA Division I history is currently tied with John Wooden with 12 appearances.

Arkansas became the first team in history to defeat an AP No. 1 team in the regular season and an AP No. 1 squad in the NCAA Tournament in the same season. Prior to knocking off the tournament’s top-overall seed on Thursday, they had also beaten the nation’s top-ranked team (Auburn) back on Feb. 8.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Saturday’s Elite 8 matchup:

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (31-6)

Duke has survived a treacherous road to the Final Four, with back-to-back nail-biting wins over Michigan State and Texas Tech.

The Blue Devils were behind in both games with five minutes remaining, but have been able to string together late surges to extend Krzyzewski’s legendary career.

Duke trailed at the half against third-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday in the Sweet 16 but shot a scorching 71 percent from the field in the second half against the nation’s top defensive unit. The Blue Devils didn’t miss a field goal attempt in the game’s final 8:53 and closed on a 12-5 run to dispose of the Red Raiders.

The Blue Devils’ leading scorer Paolo Banchero came up clutch down the stretch against Texas Tech and tallied a team-best 22 points. The ACC Freshman of the Year is averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season.

“I’ve never played in a basketball game like that,” Paolo Banchero said. “When you are out there, it’s not like you’re even thinking. You’re just playing to win, and you’re playing extremely hard.”

The Blue Devils sophomore center Mark Williams has been a key contributor in the run to the Elite 8. The 7-footer, who was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, had 16 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks against Texas Tech.

No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-9, 28-8)

Arkansas got past Vermont, New Mexico State, and Gonzaga en route to their second consecutive Elite 8 appearance. The Razorbacks will be looking to punch a ticket to their first Final Four since 1995 when they were the national runner-up.

Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season in the upset win over Gonzaga.

“We’ve been disrespected the whole year, so it’s just another thing for us,” said Williams following the Sweet 16 victory. “We saw everything they were saying, we felt like they were dancing before the game. That was disrespect for us. We just came into the game playing hard and we had a chip on our shoulder. Every game we do.”