How to Watch Duke-Carolina Game Online for Free

College basketball’s most storied rivalry is back: The Duke Blue Devils (16-6) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (15-7) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, February 4.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UNC vs Duke streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Duke live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs Duke live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Duke live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Duke live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UNC vs Duke live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

UNC vs Duke Preview

The Blue Devils are coming off a 75-73 win over Wake Forest on January 31. Duke shot 50% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with guard Jeremy Roach leading the way with 21 points in the win. Kyle Filipowski scored Duke’s final seven points, helping seal it for Duke. He finished with a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds) and guard Tyrese Proctor also chipped in 17 points.

After losing to Clemson on January 14 and falling to Virginia Tech on January 23, the Blue Devils have now won two in a row.

“I think it’s just being more confident with our shots,” Roach said after the win over Wake. “Obviously, we’re moving the ball, sharing the ball, playing inside-out. I think that’s been a big thing. Guys just being shot ready off the ball. Knowing that a kick is going to come. I think that’s why we’re making more shots than we had.”

The Tar Heels are fresh from a nail-biter of a loss against Pitt on February 1. UNC guard Caleb Love led all scorers with 22 points, while forward Armando Bacot notched yet another double-double, finishing with 15 points and 11 boards. It was Bacot’s lowest scoring output since January 14, and it was a credit to Pitt’s staunch defense.

“They just did a really good job defensively against Armando,” Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis said after the loss. “I think he got frustrated a little bit. I think because of their physicality, he felt like he had gotten fouled and I thought that at times got him emotional. At the end of the day, they just did a really good job on him. And you have to compliment them for that.”

The best rebounding team in the ACC, Duke ranks third nationally in rebound margin (+9.1), so containing Bacot will likely be a focus.

This will be thee 259th meeting between these two teams. Last year, each team won as visitors; Duke won 87-67 in Chapel Hill and UNC took home a 94- 81 win in Durham. Duke is 46-39 at Cameron Indoor, and out of the last 100 games played in the longtime rivalry, each team has won 50. Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer will make his coaching debut against the Tar Heels in this one.