Duke vs UNC Final 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Round three of Duke-North Carolina brings an epic Final Four matchup between the storied rivals on Saturday, April 2, in New Orleans.

The game (8:49 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS (the national championship will also be on TBS). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Duke vs UNC:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TBS is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Duke vs UNC live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Duke vs UNC Final Four Preview

North Carolina crashed the party for longtime Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. Can the Tar Heels do the same on Saturday in the Final Four, or will Krzyzewki’s crew take a step closer to a story book ending for the Hall of Fame coach?

Duke and North Carolina spilt their regular season contests, but the last time the two met was when UNC was unranked at 23-8. Since winning that March 5 finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Tar Heels knocked on defending national champion Baylor and giant killer Saint Peters to reach the Final Four.

In the March 5 contest, North Carolina rushed out to an early lead, but the second half really made the difference. The Tar Heels scored 55 second-half points to beat then No. 4-ranked Duke 94-81. Armando Bacot, Brady Manek, R.J. Davis, and Caleb Love all scored in the 20s for the Tar Heels.

“You can’t go into the Final Four just thinking rivalry, payback or any of those things,” Krzyzewski told the media on Wednesday, March 30. “You gotta go in saying, ‘we want to win a championship.’ This is who we are now, whoever we would play, and we’ve got to beat them, and we’ve got to beat someone else.”





Play



Video Video related to duke vs unc final 4 live stream: how to watch online 2022-04-02T19:00:24-04:00

“We’ve got four teams playing for a national championship, and that’s how I’m looking at it,” Krzyzewski added.

He doesn’t want Duke to rest its laurel on how they cruised past UNC in their first meeting 87-67 on Feb. 5. A double double performance by A.J. Griffin — 27 points and 10 rebounds — made the difference for Duke.

“Whoever wins on Saturday, you cannot change that they beat us here at home,” Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis told ESPN’s Rece Davis on Tuesday, March 29. “Whatever the outcome is on Saturday, we won at Cameron on the last regular season game.”





Play



Video Video related to duke vs unc final 4 live stream: how to watch online 2022-04-02T19:00:24-04:00

Griffin comes into the Final Four fresh off an 18-point game against Arkansas in the Elite Eight. He’s averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and an assist per game this season.

Paolo Banchero leads Duke in scoring and rebounds with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Banchero also averages 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

Wendell Moore posts 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game for Duke. Trevor Keels and Mark Williams average 11.3 points apiece.

Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounds with 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. He also averages 1.5 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Love averages 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a steal per night. Manek posts 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Davis averages 13.4 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.