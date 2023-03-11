Duke vs Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch ACC Championship Online

The No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils and the No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in the ACC Championship on Saturday, March 11.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Duke vs Virginia streaming live online:

Duke vs Virginia Preview

The Blue Devils are coming off a win over the tourney’s top seed, Miami FL, winning 85-78 on Friday night. Five players scored in double figures for Duke, led by center Kyle Filipowski, who finished with 17 points and 11 boards. Dariq Whitehead (16 points), Tyrese Proctor (15 points), Mark Mitchell (14 points) and Jeremy Roach (13 points) all had solid contributions.

The Blue Devils made 54.9% of their shots from the field and an impressive 50% of their 3-point attempts in the well-rounded victory.

“I just think early in the year we were kind of letting the ball stick, and it was sticking in one guy’s hand and that’s been a big thing this whole season,” Roach said after beating Miami. (Head coach Jon) Scheyer’s been telling us all five guys got to touch it. And when all five guys are touching it, everybody has got confidence.”

On the other side, Virginia just blew out No. 3 seed Clemson, winning 76-56 on Friday.

Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner paced the team with a game-high 23 points while Armaan Franklin added 16 and Kihei Clark chipped in 13 in the victory. Virginia shot 50% from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, committing just six turnovers all game.

“I thought for the most part, I think our offense, our size really just wears people down,” Clark said after the win. “When you turn it over a couple times, I think we get the looks that we want, and I think that’s how we’re able to be efficient and just try to wear them down from that.”

Both teams are ranked nationally (Duke is No. 21, Virginia is No 13), so expect a well-played and hard fought contest. Scheyer, in his first year with the Blue Devils, could become the third rookie coach in ACC history to win an ACC tournament title as a rookie coach.

Duke and Virginia last played each other on February 11, when the Cavaliers won in a controversial overtime contest. Filipowski was fouled with seconds remaining, but officials negated the call, a mistake the NCAA later admitted to making. Virginia won, 69-62 but the loss lit a fire under the Blue Devils, who haven’t lost since. We’ll see if their hot steak continues here.