How to Watch Duke vs Delaware Basketball

The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) head to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday to take on the Duke Blue Devils (2-1).

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Delaware vs Duke:

Every game or event that is labeled as being on ‘ACC Network Extra’ (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Delaware vs Duke live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Delaware vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Delaware vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Delaware vs Duke live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Delaware vs Duke live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Delaware vs Duke Preview

The Blue Devils are fresh from a 69-64 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on November 15. Center Kyle Filipowski led the way for Duke with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but he was just one of two players scoring in double figures, which wasn’t enough.

Duke took a 59-54 lead with 4:39 left to go in the game, but the Jayhawks went on a 15-5 run to close it out, and that was that. Jeremy Roach also added 16 points for the Blue Devils in the loss.

“To be in this environment and in this situation in Game 3 for our group was, I think, going to be a big-time learning experience,” first-year Head Coach Jon Scheyer said. “It hurts, that’s how it should feel.”

The Blue Devils hit just three of 21 three-point attempts (14.3%), and they committed 18 turnovers as a team.

“Playing in the Champions Classic every year, of course you want to come away winning, but you probably learn more when you lose,” Scheyer added. “Even if we won that game, we would’ve won not being at our best with the way we took care of the ball and some of the plays we can make and do a better job of.”

On the other side, Delaware is coming off a 75-71 loss to Air Force on November 11. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. led the way for the Blue Hens with 18 points, while forward Jyare Davis added 15 points and guard Ebby Asamoah added 13.

The Blue Hens have been without two of their 6-foot-9 big men, Aleks Novakavich and freshman Houston Emory, and other teams will likely try to exploit that, the Blue Devils included.

“That’s something we started to take a little personal,” Jyare Davis said. “In our scrimmages, teams tried to exploit us being a little smaller and we all are pretty tough kids and we all try to play a little bit chippier, a little harder, just because we know we’re smaller, people try to take advantage of that.”

“That’s who we are right now,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said about his team’s size issue. “We gotta try to figure it out. I think we can be more efficient offensively and maybe weather a little bit inside, a little stuff on the backboard, but we’ll see.”