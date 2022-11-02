Duke vs Fayetteville State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Fayetteville State Broncos head to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, November 2 to take on the Duke Blue Devils in an exhibition matchup.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Duke vs Fayetteville State:

Every game or event that is labeled as being on ‘ACC Network Extra’ (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Duke vs Fayetteville State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duke vs Fayetteville State live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duke vs Fayetteville State live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duke vs Fayetteville State live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Duke vs Fayetteville State live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Duke vs Fayetteville State Preview

It’s going to be a season of change for the Blue Devils, as first time head coach Jon Schefter takes the reins from the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, who retired after last season. Their exhibition against Fayetteville State will be the team’s lone exhibition before their regular-season opener on November 7 against Jacksonville.

In a secret scrimmage last weekend, Duke fell to Houston, 61-50. Per James Mueller, the first half of the scrimmage was a full 20 minutes, while the second half was 12 minutes long. Houston is expected to be a powerhouse this season, so it’s no surprise the Blue Devils lost the scrimmage.

Duke is a young team, and in addition to a new coach, there are several new players trying to find their respective footing. Jeremy Roach is the only returning starter for Duke, and he is also a team captain. Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead both missed the scrimmage against Houston and remain sidelined, so Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, Kyle Filipowski and graduate transfers Ryan Young Jacob Grandison could all make contributions early.

“I think our group is hungry,” Scheyer said about his young team. “They’ve been on a mission. Really, at this point of the year, you’re trying to develop habits, trying to develop the mindsets you need to have every single day to have a successful winning team. And we’re not there yet, of course, but we’re on our way there.”

“Everyone has a first time for something in their lives,” Filipowski said. “There might be some pressure with that. But there’s pressure in every situation you’re put with. It’s just how you really handle that … and not let the outside noise get to you.”

On the other side, FSU is led by coach Luke D’Alessio, and features several returning players, including senior Cress Worthy, sophomore Isaiah Ray, junior Darryl Myers, junior Khalil Ridges and sophomore Josh Wiggins.

Other players for Division II Fayetteville State include forward Sean Tony Hauser, junior forward D’Marco Baucum, center Tyler Young, point guard Ephriam Butler and forward Nakwan James.

“The exposure is great, especially playing Duke — their program, their tradition, that atmosphere … and, on top of that, you make a little money for the program,” D’Alessio said about facing the Blue Devils early on. “It’s a great gauge to see how tough of a team we are and how good we are.”