How to Watch Duke vs Kansas Game for Free

The No. 7 ranked Duke Blue Devils (2-0) take on the No. 6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 15.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Duke vs Kansas streaming live online:

Duke vs Kansas Preview

Both teams enter this one having played two games already this season. The Blue Devils have wins against Jacksonville, winning 71-44 on November 7, and against USC Upstate on November 11, taking home a 84-38 victory. The Jayhawks have wins against Omaha (89-64 on November 7) and North Dakota State (82-59 on November 10), averaging 85.5 points a game. They will get a tougher challenge in this one, and they know it.

“We talked to them about, ‘Hey, this is big-boy ball and the bottom line is you’ve got to come ready to play,'” Kansas interim coach Norm Roberts said heading into the matchup, per the Topeka Capital-Journal. “The stakes are a little bit more magnified because in these first two games, you could maybe get away with some stuff from an athletic standpoint being bigger, stronger, maybe faster or having the lead and those things. That’s not what’s going to happen (vs. Duke).”

“They’re going to run (and) they’re big,” Jayhawks point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. “We just have to use our speed like we did against North Dakota State.”

KU finished with eight steals and 22 assists in the win over NDSU, also shooting 35% from the floor. Kansas forward Jalen Wilson led the way for the Jayhawks with 21 points in 25 minutes, also hauling in nine rebounds. Guard Gradey Dick also chipped in 12 points, while MJ Rice added 10 points in the win.

Kansas will face a significant challenge in the paint in this one, as the Blue Devils boast 7-foot Kyle Filipowski as well as 7-foot-1 freshman Dereck Lively II. Lively scored four points in 15 minutes of work against USC Upstate and is expected to take on a bigger role against the Jayhawks.

“Really happy with Dereck being able to play 15 minutes,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said about his freshman big man. “His biggest thing is just getting back in game shape. You know, he has a live body. Got those dunks running the floor. That’s something he can really do, and it allows us to play very fast.”

The Blue Devils are off to a solid start so far, particularly on defense, amassing 21 steals and 10 blocks over their first two wins. Injuries could ultimately impact this one, as Duke may be without five-star freshman Dariq Whitehead, who has been battling a foot injury. His status for the game is in question, but if he does play, Whitehead could see limited minutes.

Duke leads the all-time series against Kansas, 8-5. These two teams last met back in 2019, when Duke won, 68-66.