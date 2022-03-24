Duke vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Duke Blue Devils look to extend head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a West Regional Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The game (9:39 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Texas Tech online for free:

Duke vs Texas Tech Preview

The second-seeded Duke Blue Devils look to continue their run to get head coach Mike Krzyzewski to one last Final Four when they take on the third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night in San Francisco.

Krzyzewski, the most winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, is set to retire following the end of the season. With two more Duke wins, Coach K would make his 13th Final Four appearance, which would break a record he shares with the legendary John Wooden.

Krzyzewski’s illustrious career almost came to a premature ending last Sunday, when Duke trailed by five points with just over five minutes to play in their second-round contest against Michigan State. But the Blue Devils mounted a furious charge, outscoring the Spartans 20-6 en route to an 85-76 win that advanced Coach K to the tournament’s second weekend.

Standing in the way of Duke’s road to the Final Four on Thursday will be the nation’s top defensive unit, the Big 12’s Texas Tech. The Red Raiders closed on an impressive 10-1 run on Sunday to defeat Notre Dame in the second round, 59-53, which propelled them to their third Sweet 16 in the past four NCAA Tournaments.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Thursday’s third round matchup:

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (30-6, 16-4 ACC)

The ACC’s regular-season champion Blue Devils took care of Cal State Fullerton and Michigan State in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Duke’s defense struggled down the stretch of the regular season and in the ACC Tournament final but seemed to find a new gear in their spirited win over the Spartans on Sunday night. Sophomore center Mark Williams was a force down low for the Blue Devils in the second round victory, where he blocked five shots and tallied 15 points and eight rebounds. The 7-footer was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and has now recorded 104 blocks this season.

The likely future NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero rose to the occasion when his team needed him the most in the closing minutes of the contest on Sunday and finished with a team-high 19 points, while he also contributed seven rebounds and four assists.

“It’s the NCAA Tournament, our season’s on the line every single game,” Banchero said. “That’s really all that needs to be said. … We were like, ‘We’ve got four minutes: we can either lay down or turn it up.'”

Banchero’s stellar rookie campaign for the Blue Devils led him to ACC Freshman of the Year and All-ACC First Team honors.

Duke is eighth in the country in scoring offense at 80.2 points per game and ranks fourth in offensive efficiency, per KenPom.

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9, 12-6 Big 12)

The Red Raiders have shown their defensive prowess through their first two NCAA Tournament games, limiting Montana State to 62 points and Notre Dame to 53. Texas Tech is eighth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 60.2 points per game and are the top team in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Senior forward Kevin Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders in the second-round victory over Notre Dame with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Kevin McCullar and super-senior forward Bryson Williams each added 14 points.

“This is a March game. I’m so excited right now I can’t put it into words,” McCullar said following the win over the Fighting Irish. “It came down to defense. We knew we needed to get stops against a really good Notre Dame team. That’s what we ended up doing. And we hit some big free throws.”

Williams leads the Red Raiders in scoring this season at 13.9 points per game. The super-senior knocks down 40.9 percent from three-point range and also averages 4.2 rebounds per game.

Texas Tech is a battle-tested squad with eight Quad 1 wins and no losses to teams in Quads 2-4 this season.