Where to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2022

The long-running ballroom dancing competition series “Dancing With the Stars” is back on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

Unlike previous seasons, “Dancing With the Stars” won’t be on TV anywhere but instead will be exclusively on Disney+:

Disney+ costs $7.99 for a month or $79.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want ESPN+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month.

Once signed up for Disney+, you can watch “Dancing With the Stars” on the Disney+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device

You can also watch on your computer via disneyplus.com.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Preview

After 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus for its 31st and 32nd seasons.

The cast is below:

JOSEPH BAENA – A native of Los Angeles, California, Joseph Baena is a fitness model and actor. He is known for his film work in “Called To Duty: The Last Airshow,” “Terminator 2 remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone,” “Encounters” and “Bully High.”

SELMA BLAIR – Throughout her diverse career, Selma Blair has been one of the most versatile and exciting actresses on screen. Blair’s film career began with her comedic roles in pop-culture classics “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde” and has since worked with an array of esteemed directors, including Guillermo del Toro and Todd Solodnz. In 2017, she was named one of Time Magazine’s People of The Year as one of their Silence Breakers. Recently, Blair released her first memoir to critical acclaim, The New York Times Bestseller, “Mean Baby.” Over the course of the beautiful and, at times, devastating memoir, she lays bare her addiction to alcohol, her devotion to her brilliant and complicated mother, and the moments she flirted with death. There is brutal violence, passionate love, true friendship, the gift of motherhood, and, finally, the surprising salvation of a multiple sclerosis diagnosis. On television, Blair was recently seen co-starring as Kris Jenner in FX’s “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” for Ryan Murphy.

WAYNE BRADY – Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award- nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, and television personality. A five-time Emmy winner (the first to win Daytime and Primetime awards in two consecutive years), Brady has an impressive TV resume including “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, “The Masked Singer,” “Black Lighting,” “The Good Fight” and the upcoming “American Gigolo” – each spotlighting different aspects of his immense talent. Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady’s musical acumen has always been a personal passion and he used that as fuel to help win the second season of “The Masked Singer.” Off his victory, Brady dropped a brand-new original single, entitled “Flirtin’ w/ Forever,” which quickly climbed the streaming charts, as well as an accompanying music video.

SAM CHAMPION – Sam Champion started at Eyewitness News in 1988 as the weekend and 5 p.m. weather anchor, eventually becoming the main weather anchor for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. In 2006, he became the weather anchor for “Good Morning America.” In his capacity as weather editor, he also built ABC News’ Weather, Climate and Environment Unit, and oversaw all weather, climate and environmental coverage and content on all ABC platforms. In 2012, Champion became the managing editor of the Weather Channel, where he created and hosted AMHQ, a four-hour morning show, and 23.5, a climate and science interview program in primetime. He received a Peabody Award for his “Sandy Coverage” and has won four Emmys. Champion returned home to WABC in 2019, when he became the weather anchor for Eyewitness News “This Morning.”

CHARLI D’AMELIO – Charli D’Amelio is a digital superstar, crowned “the reigning queen of TikTok,” by The New York Times. She was the first on the platform to hit 100 million followers and is the current leading female TikTok creator. Charli was named one of YouTube’s Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020. Her influence on social media has earned her coveted spots on lists such as Forbes 30 Under 30, Fortune’s 40 under 40, AdWeek’s 2020 Young Influentials and Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Impact List in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

HEIDI D’AMELIO – Heidi D’Amelio, maybe best known as mom to Dixie and Charli – two of the most popular names in social media today, but there is a lot more to juggling being a wife and mom than meets the eye. Heidi started her professional career as a model and fitness trainer, but when she met her husband, Marc, in NYC, she knew her dream of always wanting to be a mom was the path she wanted to take. The couple married, moved to Connecticut, and started their family where teaching her children about values, reputation and giving back to others became a central conversation for all four members even before the family skyrocketed to fame.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER – Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur and two-time New York Times bestselling author, Jessie James Decker has emerged as a multiplatform juggernaut juggling fashion brands like her personally designed Kittenish line with three retail stores and growing, along with her television hosting duties. Signed to Warner Music Nashville, Decker’s passion for music has made the multitalented artist one of music’s true breakout firebrands. The singer’s authentic style immediately captivated listeners everywhere on her 2009 self-titled debut. She continued to keep it real with her second studio album, 2017’s “Southern Girl City Lights,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Now it’s onto a new musical chapter of growth and empowerment with “The Woman I’ve Become” EP, out now. Decker lives with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Decker, and their three children in Nashville, Tennessee.

TREVOR DONOVAN – Born in Mammoth Lakes, California, Trevor Donovan grew up skiing and snowboarding, and was on the U.S. teen ski team as a teenager. He is most known for his work as, fan-favorite Teddy Montgomery on the global pop-culture phenom “90210,” the show’s first and only LGBTQ+ character that was a series regular. Donovan also starred in History Channel’s epic miniseries “Texas Rising,” opposite Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Donovan’s upcoming projects include the movie “Reagan,” as well as “Wolfhound,” “Aloha with Love,” “The Engagement Plot” and “Hot Water.” Donovan is a true renaissance man, aside from being proficient at most sports; he can play guitar, sing, earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, is an active ambassador for Habitat for Humanity and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights, a canine advocate, and started a nationwide anti-bullying program called Team Upstanders. Donovan resides in both Mammoth and Los Angeles, California.

DANIEL DURANT – Daniel Durant is best known for his starring role as Leo Rossi in “CODA,” a film that garnered three Oscars, including the top prize of Best Picture. Durant received numerous accolades for his role, including a Screen Actor’s Guild Award (Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture), Sundance Award (Best Ensemble), HCA Spotlight Award and the AFI Award for Best Ensemble. “CODA” was purchased by Apple TV for a record sum and showed both in theaters and on Apple TV+.

TERESA GIUDICE – A graduate of Berkeley College with a degree in fashion marketing and management, Teresa Giudice is an inspirational working mom. In addition to being on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she is a self-made entrepreneur who has launched her own line of bottled bellinis, Fabellini, and is a four-time New York Times bestselling author. She is a dynamic business woman who has showcased her business savvy by starring on NBC’s hit show “Celebrity Apprentice,” where she raised $70,000 for the charity NephCure. Most recently, Guidice has met and married her soulmate Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The two have bought a beautiful new home together,

VINNY GUADAGNINO – Vinny Guadagnino is one of the most recognized lifestyle personalities and digital influencers. He first rose to fame in 2009 on the MTV series “Jersey Shore,” which over its six-season run became the highest-rated series in the history of the network and a cultural phenomenon. During his time away from the shore, Guadagnino starred in series including “Guadagnino & Ma Eat America” on Food Network and “Joking Off” on MTV2. In 2018, the franchise returned as “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and immediately recaptured the zeitgeist, breaking viewership records along the way. The reboot has become a huge hit and is currently airing its fifth season. In addition, Guadagnino has starred in MTV’s “Double Shot at Love” and “Revenge Prank,” with Pauly D. Guadagnino has a residency at the world-famous Chippendales Las Vegas, where he serves as the celebrity guest host throughout the year. Off-screen, Guadagnino is a two-time bestselling author. His most recent book, “The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great,” led to Guadagnino becoming one of the most known personalities in the Keto/Health and Wellness and fitness communities.

CHERYL LADD – Since her big break as one of the beloved “Charlie’s Angels,” Cheryl Ladd has enjoyed a career that has traversed television, film, Broadway and beyond. Cheryl currently stars in “A Cowgirl’s Song,” a new movie from Samuel Goldwyn Films. Cheryl was seen in the Lifetime Christmas movie “Christmas Unwrapped” as part of their It’s A Wonderful Lifetime event. She also guest starred on HBO’s “Ballers” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” where she played a fouled mouth version of Vanna White. Next, she starred in FX’s “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson” playing Linell Shapiro, the wife of Simpson’s defense attorney Robert Shapiro portrayed by John Travolta.

JASON LEWIS – Jason Lewis has been entertaining audiences on stage and screen for over 20 years. He is recognized globally for his iconic role as Smith Jerrod, Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) lovable, kind boyfriend on HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in both feature films, “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” directed by Michael Patrick King. Since his breakout role, Lewis has successfully parlayed his stardom into a series of quality film and television roles. Most recently, he starred for two seasons on NBC’s supernatural drama series “Midnight, Texas.” Some of his television work includes recurring and guest star roles on ABC’s family drama series “Brothers & Sisters,” “House M.D.,” “Animal Kingdom,” “The Evidence,” “Six Degrees,” “CSI,” “CSI: Miami,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Charmed.” In 2018, Lewis starred in the independent features “Half Magic” with Heather Graham and Angela Kinsey, and the western “Running Wild with Sharon Stone.” Other feature work includes psychological thriller “Mr. Brooks,” “The Jacket,” “The Death and Life of Bobby Z,” ”The Attic” and “The Pardon.” Currently, he is very active with nonprofit organization Best Buddies and has also previously worked with Habitat for Humanity.

SHANGELA – Currently the star of “We’re Here” on HBO (which just got picked up for a third season), Shangela is perhaps best known as one of the All Stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She was the first person to walk the carpet in drag at the Oscars for her supporting role in “A Star Is Born” and was recently ranked second on Vulture’s list of “America’s Most Powerful Drag Queens.” Other recent acting credits include shows such as “Lovecraft Country,” “Station 19,” “Katy Keene,” “2 Broke Girls,” etc.

JORDIN SPARKS – Jordin Sparks is a GRAMMY-nominated, multiplatinum singer/songwriter and actress who won season six of “American Idol” during one of the show’s highest-rated seasons. She garnered worldwide attention as the youngest winner, just 17 years old. Today, when she is not hard at work on her next album (slated for release this year), she enjoys spending time with her family, husband Dana Isaiah and their son, DJ.

GABBY WINDEY – Gabby Windey is an American television personality who most recently appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” alongside Rachel Recchia as one-half of the series’ first-ever co-lead season! Prior to that, she appeared on season 26 of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Windey is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a quick wit, substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Windey worked throughout the pandemic as an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital, and before that she was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with her beloved goldendoodle, Leonardo.

The pairings are as follows:

· Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

· Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

· Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

· Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

· TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

· Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

· Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

· TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

· Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart

· Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov

· Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Koko Iwasaki

· “Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel

· Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

· Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

· Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

· Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

