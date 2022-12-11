Eagles vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants meet in an important Week 14 NFC East matchup on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Eagles vs Giants streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Eagles vs Giants live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Eagles vs Giants Preview

This game will match the first of two matchups between these two rivals in the final five weeks of the season. For the Eagles, this game will be about trying to keep their two-game lead atop the NFC East standings. Meanwhile, the Giants will be trying to keep themselves in playoff position as they are currently in sixth place in the NFC.

It’s no secret that the Eagles have been led by the high-level play of Jalen Hurts this season. Hurts has accounted for over 3,500 yards of offense along with 29 total touchdowns and just three interceptions this season.

His top target has been A.J. Brown with 61 receptions for 950 yards and nine touchdowns. Devonta Smith has also had a strong season with 61 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns. The leading rusher has been Miles Sanders with 924 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Eagles are currently third in the league in point differential at 9.4 points per game. Their defense also ranks eighth in the league in points allowed at 18.8 points per game, while their offense ranks second with 28.2 points per game.

The Giants on the other hand are a bit of a marvel. Despite a record of 7-4-1, New York has a point differential of -7. The Giants are only scoring 20.4 points per game while allowing 21.0 points per game.

New York’s offense has been led by Saquon Barkley, who is fourth in the NFL in rushing with 1,055 yards so far this season along with eight touchdowns. Daniel Jones has had a solid season at quarterback with over 2,800 yards of total offense to go along with 15 total touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The Giants’ receivers have left much to be desired this season and are a big part of why the offense has struggled as the season has gone along. The struggles of the offense have been part of the reason that New York has gone 0-2-1 in their last three games.

Despite the game being in New York and a rivalry, the Eagles are still -7 favorites in this matchup. Given how well the Eagles’ offense has played and the struggles the Giants have had it appears New York will have an uphill battle.