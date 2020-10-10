How to Watch Eagles vs Steelers on Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

It will be the Steel City against the City of Brotherly Love when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) at Heinz Field Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Steelers on your computer, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Eagles vs Steelers Preview

The Steelers have one of the best defenses in the league — if not the best. They’re averaging five sacks a game, and they’re second overall in team defense, allowing 290 yards per contest. Led by linebacker T.J. Watt, who has 3.5 sacks so far this season, Pittsburgh is also giving up under 20 points a game, which isn’t a small feat in a league where offenses are putting up more points than ever.

They’ll be tasked with keeping quarterback Carson Wentz from hurting them, particularly with his legs. Wentz has had a slow start to the season so far. In his first four games, he has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 930 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Still, his mobility and history have the Steelers prepared for anything defensively.

“Their use of designed quarterback runs, particularly in the red zone, is troublesome,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during a Wednesday Zoom call with the media. “His mobility is a factor, and their willingness to utilize it makes him particularly tough.”

For his part, Wentz agrees and will be looking to utilize his skills as a runner against this formidable Steelers pass rush.

“I think it can get us, as an offense, in a groove,” Wentz said. “Sometimes it’s third-and-5, and we’re able to convert, and it just puts a lot of strain and stress on the defense. But, you know, it’s not something that I go looking for. It’s not something we game plan a whole lot for. But we all know it can happen.”

Miles Sanders ran for just 46 yards on 13 carries in the team’s 25-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, so the run game will be huge for the Eagles in this game, as well.

The Steelers are 13th in the league in scoring, averaging 26.7 points a game. They boast the eighth-best rushing attack in the NFL, netting almost 140 yards per contest over the first four weeks. They’ll be facing a Philly defense that is allowing 26.8 points a game, so Ben Roethlisberger and company will have their opportunities.

Injury-wise, Philly placed linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford on IR this week, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and corner Avonte Maddox were limited in practice this week, and DeSean Jackson has already been ruled out. For the Steelers, fullback Derek Watt and linebacker Marcus Allen sat out Thursday with injuries.