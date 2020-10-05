Eagles vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Struggling quarterback Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles head west in search of a turnaround as they face the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Eagles vs 49ers Preview

Not much has gone right for the Eagles this season and quarterback Carson Wentz might soon be playing for his job. The Eagles tied with the Bengals last week, but were outplayed by the Rams in Week 2 and allowed a massive Washington comeback in the opener. Wentz has not been good, to put it lightly, with twice as many interceptions (6) as he has touchdowns.

“Right now we’re not a very good football team,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We’re not very smart. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We’re leaving touchdowns on the field offensively, and we’re just not executing.”

Things won’t get easier for Wentz this week, despite the 49ers missing some key pieces of their pass-rush. Eagles left tackle Jason Peters has been placed on injured reserve and wide receiver DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are out.

The 49ers have their own laundry list of injuries but will be getting Pro Bowl tight end, Geoge Kittle, back against the Eagles. He missed the past two games with a knee sprain. Receiver Deebo Samuel (fractured left foot) will also be available.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s a pitch count but Deebo was our starting receiver last year,” Shanahan said. “He earned that early in the year and we kept it that way most of the year, so I don’t expect him to be like that on Sunday. It is his first time back, we have got to be smart with that… I know he’ll be out there but it won’t be his normal role, that’s for sure.”

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

“We’ve got to be smart with the guys,” Kyle Shanahan said. “If Jimmy could have played this week, he would have been out there.”

Raheem Mostert (knee), Jordan Reed (knee), Dee Ford (back), Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), Dre Greenlaw (quad) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are all out as well for the 49ers.

San Fran battled through injuries last week as well and are coming off a 36-9 blowout victory against the Giants. Backup Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in the win.

“Nick was great, very poised,” Shanahan said. “We went on a lot of long drives today. They’re better than not scoring, but long drives can get a little bit exhausting. Especially for me. I don’t want to have to call that many plays.”

The 49ers are a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup.