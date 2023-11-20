Eagles vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

The game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, while the special Peyton and Eli "ManningCast" will be on ESPN2.

You can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch an Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages that include ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, with a free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch an Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

ESPN+ is another way to watch a live stream of the game (includes both the regular broadcast and "ManningCast").

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch an Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Sling TV is another option. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the "Sling Orange" bundle, which is just $20 for your first month.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch an Eagles vs Chiefs live stream on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Eagles vs Chiefs Preview

Kansas City and Philly last met in the Super Bowl, when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won, 38-35. Now, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles come into Arrowhead with the league’s best record.

Both teams enter this game fresh and rested, as both are coming off bye weeks. The Eagles last played on November 5, when they handed their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, a 28-23 loss. Kansas City also last played on November 5, when they beat the high-flying Miami Dolphins, 21-14.

One of the top storylines in this game will the Kelce Brothers playing on opposite sides yet again. Travis, the Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end and Jason, the Eagles’ All-Pro center, have a strong bond and fun rapport off the field, but it’s rare the brothers get to play against each other.

These two teams don’t play each other often, but it’s usually entertaining when they do. Kansas City has won four straight against Philadelphia. The Eagles haven’t won a game against the Chiefs since the 2009 regular season — a few seasons before Jason Kelce entered the league.

The Eagles and Chiefs both enter this game playing well. The Chiefs are scoring 23.1 points per game this season and have relied on a surprisingly stingy defense to pick up the slack. Kansas City is allowing a league-low 15.9 points per contest on defense, so Hurts and company will face a tough test.

The Eagles are scoring 28.0 points a game on offense, which is ranked third in the NFL. Defensively, Philly is surrendering 21.7 points a game, also boasting the league’s best run defense (66.3 yards per game).

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters and Lauren Rutledge (sideline reporters).

Eagles vs Chiefs: What They’re Saying

“It’s going to be a great game. … you have great teams in general — obviously Jalen is a great quarterback, but I think just the entire team on both sides — you never know how the game is going to go — it could be high-scoring; it could be low-scoring. Two teams that usually find a way to get a win playing on Monday Night Football in front of the whole world, it’s going to be a great game, and I’m glad it’s at at Arrowhead.” — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I don’t need the Super Bowl to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid. I’ve never beat them (the Chiefs) in my career. I’m more motivated maybe by that. But I don’t buy into Super Bowl revenge games. Each season is different. This team is not the same, that team is not the same. Nothing that goes out there on Monday night is going to at all change or make anything different about what happened last year.” — Eagles center Jason Kelce.