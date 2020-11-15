Eagles vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) will head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (2-7) in an NFC East showdown Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Giants online:

Eagles vs Giants Preview

The Eagles are coming off a bye, which head coach Doug Pederson thinks has been a great thing for his team. “The bye week came at a really good time for us,” Pederson said this week. “It allowed some guys that have been injured to get healthy and see where they’re at this week. So, we’re encouraged.”

The Eagles will get a slew of players back this week, including Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson, Malik Jackson, Jack Driscoll and Cre’Von LeBlanc. Getting Johnson on the offensive line back will be huge for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has been sacked a league-high 32 times. Having Sanders and Jeffery, two of his top weapons, also shouldn’t hurt.

The Giants are fresh from their second win of the season, a 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Daniel Jones went 23-34 for 212 yards and a touchdown, but he managed to do something he hasn’t done in a while: He did not turn the ball over once in the game. If he can make it two games of mistake-free football in a row, the Giants could make this one interesting

“I think Daniel is a developing player,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said about his quarterback this week. “I think he’s shown a lot of promise, he’s making a lot of gains this year, he’s done a lot of really, really good things for us, and that he gives us a chance to be competitive within games. I see him improving on a weekly basis, and I love having that guy in the huddle right now being our signal-caller. I know the team around him does as well.”

The last time these two teams played each other, Jones had the play of his season — an 80-yard scramble that saw him break free with nothing but daylight and green grass ahead of him — until he tripped and fell short of the end zone without being tackled. The Eagles eked out a 22-21 victory, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to win.

Philadelphia has won its last two heading into the bye, including the aforementioned game against the Giants, and a 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are currently in first place in the NFC East despite their losing record, but a slip in a division game like this would loosen their grip on the division, so they cannot afford to get lax here.