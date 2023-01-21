How to Watch Eagles vs Giants Game Without Cable

The 2023 NFL divisional round playoff games are here and the second game of the Saturday doubleheader is between the NFC East rival New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Eagles streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Giants vs Eagles Preview

When the dust settled in the NFC after the 2022-2023 regular season, the New York Giants were third in the NFC East with a record of 9-7 and the Philadelphia Eagles were first in the division with a record of 14-3.

During the regular season, the division rivals met twice and both times the Eagles won, though the Giants did improve from the first game to the second. The first game they played was a 48-22 drubbing by the Eagles, while the second was just a six-point loss.

With that in mind, the Eagles are favored by 7.5 points and Giants head coach Brian Daboll knows they are going to have their hands full.

In his pre-game press conference, he told reporters that he thinks the Giants have played the Eagles tough, but this game will be a “big challenge” for the Giants.

“I think [our] guys do a good job with them. Ultimately it’s going to come down to being able to block them. Whether it a run game or a pass game, that’s certainly a big challenge with these guys right here,” said Daboll.

He added, “I want them to be themselves. We have a job to do in trying to play our best game this week and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Giants coach also said that they are of course concerned about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has had a huge year. Daboll said he’s a tough opponent to prepare for.

“I think it’s hard, there’s only one Jalen. He’s a very good quarterback. [New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones] goes against the scout team of Philly guys, we try to give the best looks we can for Jalen, but when you have a player of that caliber that can do so many different things, you do the best job you can out here in preparation and then you have to play well on Saturday,” said Daboll, adding, “I’m expecting his best. That’s what he’s given every time I’ve been around him … we’re getting ready to play a game. It’s obviously the biggest game of the year. They’ve had a good attitude, they’ve prepared well. It’s been consistent … … you go through game plans and show tape a lot of different things and usually by Saturday night, or Friday night, in this case, you’ve put the work in.”

The Giants vs Eagles divisional round playoff game kicks off Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.