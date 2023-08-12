Eagles vs Ravens Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) will head to M&T Bank Stadium on August 12 to kick their preseason off against the Baltimore Ravens (0-0).

If you live in the Eagles or Ravens market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Honolulu, HI (KHII My-9); Salisbury, MD (WMDT CW-47.2); Norfolk, VA (WTVZ My-33); Richmond, VA (WUPV CW-65); Roanoke, VA (WWCW CW-21-27)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Eagles vs Ravens live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Honolulu, HI (KHII My-9); Salisbury, MD (WMDT CW-47.2); Norfolk, VA (WTVZ My-33); Richmond, VA (WUPV CW-65); Roanoke, VA (WWCW CW-21-27)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Eagles vs Ravens live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Eagles vs Ravens live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Eagles vs Ravens live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Eagles vs Ravens live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Eagles vs Ravens Preview

The Ravens currently boast the longest winning streak in preseason history, as John Harbaugh’s squad has not lost a preseason game since 2015. Baltimore enters this one on a 23-game winning streak and it will be taking on the reigning NFC champion Eagles.

“You won’t be seeing any of the established starters in this game,” Harbaugh said about this game. “If a guy’s a real young starter, maybe he’ll get a few reps, but none of the established starters.”

The Ravens’ rookies should see the field for at least a few series, though, including the team’s first-round pick, wide receiver Zay Flowers.

“It’s a possibility, yeah,” Harbaugh added about Flowers’ playing against the Eagles. “You’d like to see him out there in terms of having a sense of the game before the first regular-season game. We’ll have to see how healthy he is and where we’re at.”

On the other side, Philadelphia they had a more challenging to go with it this season, as the team at both of its coordinators poached this offseason. Brian Johnson is the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator, and former Chicago Bears DC Sean Desai will lead the defense. This will provide fans the first opportunity to see the schemes of both coordinators.

Will the Eagles play their starters? “We’re still figuring out,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “I don’t have to make a decision quite yet on [playing time]. We’ll see. We talk through everything and we’re still talking through it.”

One key position battle to watch for Philadelphia will be at safety. Reed Blankenship is the top dog there, so look for Terrell Edmunds, rookie Sydney Brown and K’Von Wallace to all compete hard.

“Anytime we go out there, we want to look sharp, we want to play clean football, we want to compete at the highest level, and that’s no different whether they’ve won 24 in a row, or lost 24 in a row,” the Eagles coach added about his team’s approach to the preseason.

Scott Graham (play-by-play) Ross Tucker (color analyst) and Dave Spadaro (sideline reporter) will serve as the analysts for this game.