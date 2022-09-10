Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Louisiana-Lafayette looks to keep the nation’s longest winning streak going against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, September 10.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That's the best live stream option if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana streaming live online:

Eastern Michigan vs Louisiana Preview

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns look to build on opening wins in Saturday’s non-conference tilt.

Louisiana-Lafayette won its 14-straight game, the best in the country, with a 24-7 win over FCS squad SE Louisiana to open the season last week. Ragin’ Cajus quarterback Chandler Fields threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The best winning streak in the nation and a 21-point win doesn’t mean all is right with the world in Lafayette however.

“There’s a lot of stuff for us to clean up and a lot of it comes down to communication at times,” Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux said via The Advocate’s Kevin Foote. “Sometimes it’s technical. I think in this game more than anything, a lot of it was really just communication at times. We’ll work on that.”

“You want to play good ball and you want it to be clean,” Desormeaux added. “The nightmare is you go out there and flop around and you’re false-starting and jumping offsides, and it was really pretty clean. We had two pre-snap penalties with a false start and too many men on the field. Other than that, it was all plays within the game that I can live with.”

EMU beat Eastern Kentucky 42-34 to start the new season. Eagles quarterback Taylor Powell came through with 271 yards passing and three touchdowns. The Eagles defense gave up two touchdowns by EKU in the final quarter, which made things closer than it had been in a game where the Eagles led by as much as 18 points.

The next challenge awaits for an Eagles team with conference title aspirations.

“We’re incredibly good at responding to adversity or setbacks,” Eagles head coach Chris Creighton said via MLive.com. “Our team is unbreakable. But for us to achieve what we want, we have to stack successes — victories, great days of practices, whatever that next event is.”

Desormeaux expects a challenge from the Ealges.

“You’ve got a team coming in here that’s confident,” Desormeaux said via The Advocate. “They’re a veteran team. On offense in particular, they’re always all graduates or seniors. There are very few underclassmen in that starting lineup.”

“They’re an experienced team that knows how to win, Desormeaux added. “They’re going to play a physical brand of ball that we’ve got to be willing to go in there and match that intensity and physicality.”