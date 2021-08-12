How to Watch Eazy-E WE TV Documentary Online Free (2021)

The latest investigative docuseries coming to TV is “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E,” which premieres Thursday, August 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.

‘The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E’ Preview





Watch a Sneak Peek of "The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E" 👀 For over two decades, the passing of rap legend Eric Wright, aka "Eazy-E," has been a mystery to the world! Could there be another explanation? Follow Eazy-E's daughter, Ebie and her mother and Eazy's ex, Tracy as they dig deep to find out the truth surrounding the untimely death of the hip-hop icon. The Mysterious… 2021-07-15T22:00:05Z

This four-part investigative docuseries features “never-before-seen footage and interviews” as it explores ” the extraordinary impact Eric Wright, aka ‘Eazy-E,’ had on the music industry and his daughter’s quest for answers to the perplexing circumstances surrounding the 1995 death of the gangsta rap icon,” according to the WE TV press release.

It continues:

Did Eazy-E truly die from AIDS? If so, how did he contract it? Are there people who wanted this pioneer and father dead? The investigative series uncovers these questions and more. “The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” follows rap legend Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, on a personal journey to examine the unexplained circumstances surrounding her father’s death 26 years ago. Ebie teams up with her mother, Eazy’s ex, Tracy, as well as hip-hop journalist, Jasmine Simpkins, to seek the truth. Unravelling this intricate story through tracking down eyewitnesses to Eazy-E’s last days, revealing unseen footage and testing long-held theories around his untimely death. The investigation attempts to give the family, and his fans, clarity and the closure that they all crave…what really happened to Eazy-E?

According to WE TV, Eazy-E is “responsible for igniting a revolution in the world of popular music. His company, Ruthless Records, and his iconic group NWA, gave the world a whole new kind of hip hop and paved the way for much of what the genre is today. From the beginning, Eazy-E and his ‘gang’ from the ‘CPT’ invited controversy and reveled at pushing every boundary. From explicit, often violent, lyrics that denied them radio play to songs like ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and ‘F*** the Police’ which drew the ire of the FBI and filled their live shows with a palpable tension. NWA was dubbed ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Group’ for a reason.”

The premiere episode of the docuseries is titled “My Own Father’s Death” and its description reads, “Eazy-E’s daughter Ebie is looking for answers; she interviews witnesses, uncovers new evidence and explores every theory; starting with discovering if he had AIDS.”

Then on August 19 comes episode two, titled “Bitter Rivals.” Its description teases, “Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, and her mother, Tracy Jernagin, continue to examine his death by taking a closer look at Eazy’s notorious rivalry with Suge Knight; they also explore the theory that he may have been injected with HIV.”

“The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.