Egg Bowl 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Ole Miss vs MSU Online

Ole Miss and Mississippi State meet for the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night in Oxford, Mississippi on Thursday, November 24.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss Preview

Mississippi State and Ole Miss meet again for the Egg Bowl, an annual rivalry game for “The Golden Egg” trophy.

The rivalry began in 1901, but the trophy didn’t come around until 1927. The trophy came about as a way to keep the fans engaged instead of brawling afterward, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough. The physicality of the Egg Bowl has been a consistent theme throughout its history.

“It makes Ohio State-Michigan and Auburn-Alabama look like Sunday school,” an SEC power broker told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

This game may not have the College Football Playoff implications of Ohio State-Michigan, but bragging rights and bowl game quality are certainly on the line. Ole Miss (8-3) narrowly leads Mississippi State (7-4) in the SEC West Division standings.

Mississippi State seeks to end a two-game losing streak in the all-time series. The Bulldogs last won the Egg Bowl in 2019, a 21-20 victory at home.

MSU won its last out 58-7 over FCS East Tennessee State on November 19, which helped the Bulldogs bounce back from a 45-19 drubbing by No. 1 Georgia the week before. The Bulldogs have yet to beat a ranked team this season.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 20, looks to end a two-game skid with losses to No. 9 Alabama and unranked Arkansas. The Rebels have a dynamic offense and tough defense.

Rebels quarterback in Jaxson Dart has 2,363 yards passing for 16 touchdowns versus eight interceptions this season. Dart also has 899 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Running back Quinshon Judkins is tough to stop with 1,385 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns this season. Dart can utilize him in the passing game, too, but Dart also had a quality duo in wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath.

MSU’s defense will need to find ways to slow down both attacks. The Bulldogs give up 149.5 yards rushing per game and 202 yards passing per contest.

Offensively, Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers could keep the Rebels secondary busy all evening. Rogers has 3,474 yards passing for 32 touchdowns versus five interceptions this season.

The Bulldogs feature two running backs who handle the rushing load. Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson each have more than 410 yards rushing this season, and they both average more than five yards per carry. They’ve scored a combined 11 touchdowns this fall.

Ole Miss gives up 216.09 yards passing and 167.7 yards rushing per contest.