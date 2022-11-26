Where to Watch Elon vs Furman FCS Playoff Game

Elon and Furman meet in the first round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday, November 26.

Elon vs Furman Preview

The No. 12 Elon Phoenix (8-3) and the No. 11 Furman Paladins (9-2) meet as the FCS playoffs kick off on Saturday.

Elon makes its first playoff appearance since 2018. The Phoenix faced the Paladins in their second to last playoff appearance in 2017, won by the Paladins 28-27.

Furman leads the all-time series between the two programs 12-8. Elon dominated the last meeting between the two in 2018, a 45-7 route by the Phoenix.

Elon hasn’t ever won an FCS playoff game, but this year might be the year for the Phoenix to change that. The Phoenix beat four FCS playoff teams during the regular season: Delaware, Gardner-Webb, William & Mary, and Richmond.

While both the Phoenix and Paladins can score — 27.6 points and 32.8 points per game respectively — the two teams also have quality defenses. Elon allows 20.5 points per game and has 34 sacks as a team, but the Phoenix give up droves of yards at 336.4 per game. Fuman holds teams to 19.6 points per game and has 25 sacks, but the Paladins also give up a load of yards at 374.5 per game.

Elon quarterback Matthew McKay has 2,452 yards passing for 21 touchdowns versus four interceptions this season. The Phoenix also have a quality running back in Jalen Hampton, who has 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Furman’s secondary will need to also key in on Phoenix wide receiver Bryson Daughtry. He leads the Phoenix in receiving with 41 catches for 743 yards and six touchdowns.

Paladins quarterback Tyler Huff has a solid season going with 1,891 yards and 13 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Furman running back Dominic Roberto has been tough to stop with 960 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elon’s secondary will need to watch out for Paladins wide receiver Ryan Miller. Roberto’s favorite target has 61 catches for 652 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Defensively, Elon has a strong pass rusher in Macrus Hillman. The linebacker has six sacks, four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and 64 tackles this season.

Phoenix defensive back Omar Rogers likewise could give Furman trouble when throwing the ball. Rogers has three interceptions, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two sacks, and 51 tackles this season.

Fuman also has some playmakers on defense. Linebacker Braden Gilby has three sacks, a forced fumble, and 62 tackles this season.

Elon will need to use extra caution when throwing the ball against Furman, which has four defensive backs with two or more interceptions this season.

Paladins safety Hugh Ryan has four interceptions, six pass deflections, a forced fumble, and 55 tackles this fall. Cornerback Micah Robinson had three picks, five pass deflections, and 26 tackles.