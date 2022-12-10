England vs France World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Quarterfinal

In a match that very well could determine the new favorite to win the World Cup, England takes on France in a massive quarterfinal on Saturday.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch France vs England streaming live online:

France vs England Preview

The 2022 World Cup is down to its final eight teams and one of the marquee quarterfinal match-ups is between England and France. The game kicks off Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. Eastern on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock.

After their decisive 3-0 victory over Senegal to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, England’s head coach Gareth Southgate said in his pre-game press conference (via Lequipe) that France will be a huge test for his team.

“This will be our biggest test. They are the title holder, the world champion. With an incredible number of individual talents at their disposal. It will be an incredible match to prepare for, our challenge,’ said Southgate. “As for Kylian Mbappé, he is a world-class player. He has already delivered high-ranking performances in other tournaments of this level. But I believe Griezmann is well over 100 caps (113) and he’s also phenomenal. We know Giroud (ex-Arsenal and Chelsea player) very well. In the middle, they have young players who are showing off. If we study France closely, there is talent in all positions. This is a great test that we would like to meet.”

He also said that midfielder Jordan Henderson has been instrumental in helping the team make tweaks since their 0-0 draw with the United States in the group phase.

“[Henderson’s] influence on the group is undeniable on a daily basis. His interventions are positive. It allows us to maintain our requirements. In terms of training, recovery. When we played USA, there was a tactical problem. He helped us solve it. By bringing this balance, it allowed us to have more freedom on the pitch. His influence is good. He is not known as a goalscorer but he sometimes manages to score. He pushes us towards the attack, brings this risk factor. His pressing in the first half impacted our game [against Senegal],” said Southgate.

England fans will also be glad to hear that forward Raheem Sterling is back with his team after missing the round-of-16 game when he flew back to England to be with his family after their home was broken into. Sky News reports that no one was home at the time of the break-in, but initial reports said that his family was home and he flew back because he was “concerned for the well-being of his children.”

When asked about Sterling missing the round-of-16 game, Southgate simply said, “I really don’t know [if he’ll return], it’s a situation he needs time to deal with, I don’t want to put any pressure on him. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing and family should come first.”

England captain Harry Kane added, “Our thoughts are with him and his family. It is a private matter with him, but it’s never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that. We will take it day by day and take the best decision for him and his family. From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

The England vs. France World Cup quarterfinal game kicks off Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. Eastern on FOX, Telemundo and Peacock.