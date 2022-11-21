How to Watch England vs Iran Live Online in USA

The 2022 World Cup gets into full swing on Monday with three games that follow the opening game on Sunday. The first game of the day is a showdown in Group B between England and Iran.

In the US, the match (8 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch England vs Iran streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch England vs Iran live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch England vs Iran live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch England vs Iran live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch England vs Iran live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch England vs Iran live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

England vs Iran Preview

England enters this game with Iran as a big favorite(-275) and is considered a big favorite to advance out of Group B. However, England comes into this World Cup after suffering a 4-0 loss to Hungary in the UEFA Nations League.

As usual, following a disappointing performance like that, the Three Lions will be under a ton of pressure as they enter this World Cup. However, England had a strong showing in the 2018 World Cup as they advanced to the semifinals.

Iran will be missing one of their best attackers in this World Cup due to injury, but they are known as a solid defensive team that can be tough to score on. The biggest problems for Iran might be in their own locker room and not on the field.

Some players on the team supported women’s rights protests in Iran and that has drawn some criticism from the national federation. Iran isn’t the only team in this matchup that has some issues though.

England has a number of injuries as they are without full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell. There are also questions about what kind of shape Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are in.

Iran will be without Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Omid Ebrahimi who aren’t on the roster due to injuries. There are also questions about Sardar Azmoun, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn hamstring in October.

This match will be the first meeting ever between England and Iran. The Three Lions haven’t won in their last six matches, which matches the longest streak in team history.

For Iran, the team only mustered 5 points during AFC Qualifying which all came in a draw and loss to South Korea. This is expected to be a low-scoring game with the oddsmakers setting the total at 2.5 total goals and the under currently at -155.

The big key for Iran in this matchup could just be applying pressure. If Iran can keep this game close for a while, does England start to feel all that outside pressure and play tight?

That could be the best opportunity that Iran has to pull off an upset and create some chaos in Group B. This match isn’t the only one in Group B as the US and Wales will face off at 2 pm ET on Monday as well.