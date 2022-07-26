England vs Sweden Women’s Euros Live Stream: How to Watch

England and Sweden face off in the Women’s Euro soccer tournament semifinals on Tuesday, July 26.

In the US, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 and TUDN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Sweden online:

England vs Sweden Preview

Host England (4-0-0) looks to get past Sweden (3-1) in the Euro semifinals and reach the championship game.

“We’ve prepared for everything,” England head coach Sarina Wiegman said via Reuters. “We’ve talked about every scenario that can happen, so I think we’re prepared for everything.”

England has allowed one goal the entire Euro tournament, and the team averages four goals per game. Only Spain scored against England in the quarterfinals when England pulled off a 2-1 victory on July 20. England came back from 1-0 down to win the match. Ella Toone scored late in the second half for England, and Georgia Stanway scored the game winner.

“We know Spain are a very good team especially in possession. We did pretty well, too,” England head coach Sarina Wiegman told the media via The Athletic’s Ali Humayun. “In terms of a test and a setback and how we came back, we stuck to it with being together as a team trying to score.”

“I’m so proud of the team. Incredible,” Wiegman added. “The fans behind us, you could feel it. This is home advantage.”

Austria had the only other one-goal loss to England on July 6 in a 1-0 Group A defeat. England dominated Norway 8-0 on July 11 and Northern Ireland 5-0 on July 15.

England seeks a first-ever European championship but will need to get past Sewedn first. Sweden (3-1) has only allowed two goals in the tournament, outscoring opponents 9-2.

Sweden edged Belgium 1-0 on July 22 to reach the semifinals. Linda Sembrant scored the game-winner for Sweden to advance.

“It was a tough game,” Sweden midfielder Johanna Rytting Kaneryd said via Reuters. “I think we created a lot of chances and had I heard maybe 30 shots on goal, so it was tough and frustrating that we didn’t score earlier.

“I don’t know if it was the timing [of their pressing that was tough]. I think we have to look through the game and see what we can do better,” Kaneryd added. “They were defending in the box and they made it hard for us. We need to see where the space is earlier, I think.”

Sweden and England have met late in the Euro tournament before. The two squads clashed in a muddy 1984 championship game, won by Sweden 1-0. That’s the last time Sweden won it all.

“It’s going to be really, really big [against] England, with a big crowd and with our Swedish fans who have been absolutely fantastic. It will be very cool,” Sembrant said via Reuters.