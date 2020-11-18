Where to Watch England vs Iceland Nations League in USA

England will host Iceland in a Nations League Showdown Wednesday night at Wembley for the final match in League A Group 2.

England vs Iceland Preview

England is coming off a 2-0 loss to Belgium, which followed a home loss to Denmark. Manager Gareth Southgate said after his squad’s most recent loss that he’s proud of his team for how hard they played, and he’s looking forward to seeing what certain members of his team have to contribute now that their Nations League campaign is done in 2020.

“In terms of Iceland, it’s still a game that gives opportunities for people to cement a place in the team or in the squad,” Southgate said. “We’ll find out a lot now because for sure there’ll be a lot of pressure from some clubs on their own players. That’s what we live with consistently. We’ve got players that want to play for England and we have pride in the way we play and we want to finish the game well. Our performance (against Belgium) was excellent and the players pushed until the 93rd minute and I couldn’t have been prouder of them doing that. So, we have players that want the opportunity to play. We’ll need to freshen the team a little bit but we’ll have to assess that over the next couple of days.”

Southgate and company will be going up against an Iceland team that has lost its last five Nations League games. Iceland has scored just three goals in those five matches, while surrendering 13. Manager Erik Hamrén announced change will be coming to his squad soon, revealing he plans to step down as team manager after Nations League play has concluded.

“The World Cup qualifiers start in March and it is better in my mind that someone else takes over,” Hamrén said last week. Thus, this will be his last game as head coach of Iceland.

Injury-wise, midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Raheem Sterling will be out for England, while Ben Chilwell will also likely be miss after injuring himself in the team’s loss to Belgium.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

England: Pope; Walker, Kane, Mings; Maitland-Niles, Rice, Winks, Saka; Sancho, Foden; Calvert-Lewin