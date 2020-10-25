How to Watch The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Online

After a four-year hiatus, The Eric Andre Show is back on Adult Swim, with the fifth season premiering Sunday, October 25 at midnight ET/PT on the Cartoon Network.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Eric Andre Show Season 5 episodes online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Eric Andre Show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Eric Andre Show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Eric Andre Show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Season 5 Preview

The Eric Andre Show Season 5 (Official Trailer) | October 25 @ Midnight | adult swimSUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the… 2020-10-12T16:26:42Z

It has been over two years since the last Eric Andre Show special and over four years since its last full season, but finally, the popular Adult Swim show is back for its fifth season.

The press release from Adult Swim teases:

“The Eric Andre Show has returned from hell for Season 5 premiering Sunday, October 25 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim! Now that the world is openly falling apart at the seams, there is only one Late Night talk show deranged enough to match the zeitgeist of the times! Strap in, shave your head, your ass, and the thin membrane separating your skull from your brain as Eric jam-packs each episode with tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers. Hannibal Buress quits, Filipe Esparza co-hosts, Lakeith Stanfield loiters, and Hannibal’s clone Blannibal is born.

“Along for the ride, this season’s guest stars include Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Luis Guzman, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, Jai Rodriguez, and Omarion, among others.”

Every Hannibal Buress Moment in The Eric Andre Show | adult swimThe Eric Andre Show returns for season 5 on Sunday, October 25 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Til then, relive the chaotic magic of Hannibal Buress during the first four seasons. #TheEricAndreShow #HannibalBuress SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the… 2020-10-23T14:02:31Z

The premiere on October 25 actually consists of two back-to-back episodes and so does the airing on Sunday, November 1.

The premiere is titled “A King is Born” and its description teases, “Eric & Hannibal are back! Eric welcomes Judy Greer and Adam Rippon, and befriends a lost rat on the subway, trying to find its original owner. Also – beer-chugging musical guest Anderson Six .Paak!”

The second episode is titled “Hannibal Quits” and its description says, “After only one and a half episodes, Hannibal quits the show and is poorly cloned into a giant mutant version of himself named Blannibal. Eric survives a plane crash and welcomes Saweetie and Shanola Hampton. Jasper Dolphin, Taco, Pi’erre Bourne, and MadeinTYO get tortured on Rapper Warrior Ninja.”

Episodes three and four, airing on November 1, are titled “You Got Served” and “Lizzo Up.” Their descriptions read, “Eric welcomes Omarion and celebrity psychic Tyler Henry and feeds bugs to musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. Eric transforms into the Bench Mensch, a Jewish bench who helps people move.” and “Eric welcomes Dermot Mulroney and Diane Guerrero with overweight musical guest Joey Bada$$. Lizzo debuts a surprise spinoff show.”

The Eric Andre Show airs Sundays at midnight ET/PT on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.

READ NEXT: Survivor Contestants Who Have Died