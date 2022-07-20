ESPYs 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2022 ESPYs, honoring the best in sports from the past year, are airing Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 ESPYs online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 ESPYs live on the FuboTV app or website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Events on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 ESPYs live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 ESPYs live on the Hulu app or website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

ESPY Awards 2022 Preview

2022 ESPYS PROMO: STEPH CURRY The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be hosted by recent NBA Champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry. The ESPYS will air live on Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC from Los Angeles. 2022-07-19T17:15:54Z

Hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, the 2022 ESPYs will bring together “top celebrities from sports and entertainment to celebrate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, remembering unforgettable moments, and honoring the leading performers and performances,” according to the ESPN press release.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event. As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year,” said Curry in a statement.

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” added Rob King, Executive Editor-At-Large ESPN Content. ”Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

Presenters include:

Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Jon Hamm (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (“Black Adam,” XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s “Mike”), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.

Other celebrities scheduled to attend include Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Doug Edert (St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball), Allyson Felix (Track & Field), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Eileen Gu (Skiing), Madison Hammond (Angel City FC), Tobin Heath (OL Reign), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Katie Ledecky (Swimming), Chloe Kim (Snowboarding), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Bryce Young (Alabama Football), more.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual. Broadcaster Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

The 2022 ESPYs air live on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC and ESPN.