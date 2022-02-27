How to Watch ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale Online for Free

After a long, fascinating journey, season 2 of “Euphoria” is coming to an end. Season 2 episode 8 — the season finale — premieres tonight on Sunday, February 27, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Euphoria” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other options for watching the “Euphoria” Season 2 finale online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO Max is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, or as an add-on, but you can select any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Euphoria” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Euphoria” on the HBO Max app (use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO/HBO Max is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Euphoria” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you want to watch later, you can watch “Euphoria” on the HBO Max app (use your Hulu credentials to sign in), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Finale Preview





Play



Euphoria S02 E08 Season Finale Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV Check out the new Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 Season Finale Trailer starring Sydney Sweeney! Let us know what you think in the comments below. ► Learn more about this show on Rotten Tomatoes: rottentomatoes.com/tv/euphoria?cmp=RTTV_YouTube_Desc Want to be notified of all the latest TV shows? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to… 2022-02-23T02:46:14Z

You can watch a trailer for the “Euphoria” season 2 finale in the video above.

Season 2 episode 8 is titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name.”

The synopsis reads: “As the show goes on, fragments of memories collide with the present and future.”

The episode is going to be a little longer than normal, but not by much. TV Guide’s listing has the finale lasting an hour and three minutes. So while it’s going to be an extended episode, it still won’t be much longer than normal HBO episodes.

There are still a lot of loose ends to tie up before the season ends, and fans aren’t really sure what to expect. While Rue has still been a central character this season, Cassie, Maddie, Nate, and Lexi’s stories have also captured the audience’s attention and discussion.

Zendaya said that Rue will get a “sense of redemption” in season 2, Cheatsheat reported. She said: “Episode 8 is where we’ll get that sense of redemption,” Zendaya told the outlet. “That you aren’t the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers with the same thing she does deserve it.”

Zendaya’s really thrown herself into this season and at times it was physically exhausting, she said. She said episode 5 of the second season was particularly hard, and she was left with some scars and bruises from her scenes, in addition to how emotionally difficult it was to portray.

The good news is that no matter what happens in the season 2 finale, we’re already guaranteed a third season. HBO announced the renewal about halfway through season 2, Harper’s Bazaar reported.

The announcement was officially made on February 4, but few details have been shared since. We also don’t know when the new season is going to premiere yet. Since season 2 took so long to air, there’s not really a pattern established yet where we can even guess when the new season might be out. For now, fans will have to be content with discussing and theorizing about all the things that happen in the season 2 finale.