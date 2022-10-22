Where to Watch Eastern Washington vs Cal Poly Football

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Eastern Washington Eagles are taking on the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Eastern Washington vs Cal Poly Preview

The Eastern Washington Eagles are having a bit of a tough season. Their loss to Sacramenta State last week dropped them to 1-5 on the season. But this week, they’ll take on another 1-5 team in the Cal Poly Mustangs and Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best told local news station KREM that his team is “starving to win.”

“I know we’re fighters. I know we’re starving to win as a team,” said Best, adding, “We’ve shown flashes of, I wouldn’t say brilliance, but really goodness against some stout competition in the first six games. If we can build on those moments and then have more consistent normal moments, then I think we’ve got a good shot at scoring more points on a weekly basis.”

He also told a local NBC affiliate that they’ve played a lot of teams that focus on the run and Cal Poly does not — they lead the Big Sky in passing yards per game — so this will be a new challenge for his players.

“The first six teams we’ve faced, predominantly those teams have and do lean on the run. So it will be different. I don’t think Cal Poly’s going to come into the game thinking they’re going to run it 40 or 45 times,” said Best, adding, “We’ve got to be prepared for anything [but] it’ll be a different game in terms of challenging some different areas of the defense that maybe haven’t been challenged for 40, 45 (plays) in a game.”

“I know they pass a lot. They’re going to try to take some shots down the field [but] they’re going to run on us too because teams have been running on us. They’re going to do a little bit of both,” added junior safety Ely Doyle.

Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin said of his team, “I’m pleased we’re able to move the ball through the air. It gives you an opportunity to be able to be in a game even when you’re down.”

But he added, “Unfortunately if you rely on it too much, usually it doesn’t lead to a lot of victories. So yes, I’m happy we’re moving the ball, but there are other statistical things that are more indicative of championship-level offenses that we need to work toward.”

The Eastern Washington vs Cal Poly game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.