How to Watch Falcons vs Dolphins Preseason Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins take on the Atlanta Falcons in a 2023 preseason opener on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

If you live in the Falcons or Dolphins market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game won’t be televised but will stream live on NFL+.

For those who are in-market (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Columbus, GA (WTVM ABC-9); Huntsville, AL (WAFF Circle-48.3)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the Falcons vs Dolphins live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Columbus, GA (WTVM ABC-9); Huntsville, AL (WAFF Circle-48.3); Honolulu, HI (KHON Fox-2)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in "Choice" and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the Falcons vs Dolphins live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Applicable areas: Augusta, GA; Savannah, GA; Dothan, AL; Miami, FL; West Palm Beach; FL

If the game is on CBS in your area and you've already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel.

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Falcons vs Dolphins live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV devices, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

Applicable areas: Augusta, GA; Savannah, GA; Dothan, AL; Miami, FL; West Palm Beach; FL

Another option if the game is on CBS and you've used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Falcons vs Dolphins live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, smart TVs, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Falcons vs Dolphins live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles, smart TVs, Android TV devices, and mobile devices.

Falcons vs Dolphins Preview

The Falcons went 7-10 last season, while the Dolphins finished with a 9-8 mark.

At the time of publication, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had not yet decided whether starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the team’s starters will play against Atlanta. McDaniel went 2-1 in his first preseason last year, and he’s gone on record as saying depth charts are built based on game production.

“Preseason depth charts are my nemesis,” McDaniel said ahead of the matchup. “We’re evaluating. Every day is important. I am of principal that players decide where they’re at on the field.”

One thing to watch for Miami over the preseason will be false starts and other pre-snap penalties. The Dolphins led the NFL in that category last year, and McDaniel says his squad has worked hard trying to clean that up.

“We couldn’t have emphasized it more this offseason,” McDaniel said. “The facts are the facts. ‘You’re the worst. I’m the worst.’ When we false start, it’s not something people are very comfortable about. You show it in front of the team. You pride yourself as a coach to produce a clean product for the fans to watch.”

On the other side, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has gone 2-4 over his two preseasons leading the team. While that record doesn’t matter much, Smith has done a decent job of gauging young talent in previous preseasons. This year, he has a pair of seventh-round picks in safety DeMarcco Hellams and O-lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, both of whom will be players to watch this preseason.

“DeMarcco is doing a nice job,” Smith said about the rookie defender. “I think he’s done a really good job as a communicator back there and he’s a guy that I’m really excited to see in the preseason. We’ll see how that translates.”

Here’s a look at the preseason schedules for both teams:

Falcons Preseason Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 11 at Miami Dolphins

Friday, Aug. 18 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday, Aug. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Dolphins Preseason Schedule: