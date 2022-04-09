How to Watch ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club’ Online for Free

Appearing in a film for the first time in four years, Toni Braxton will star in a pair of Lifetime movies: “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For,” which premiered April 2, and “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons,” which premieres April 9 (8 p.m. ET/PT).

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch both “Fallen Angels Murder Club” movies online, with the first two options offering free trials:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Fallen Angels Murder Club” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Fallen Angels Murder Club” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Fallen Angels Murder Club” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Fallen Angels Murder Club” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Fallen Angels Murder Club” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Fallen Angels Murder Club’ Preview





Play



Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons | Saturday, April 9 | Lifetime In the second movie, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must band together again as they search for answers surrounding the death of one of their own. Hollis (Toni Braxton) finds herself at the center of the investigation when a journalist reporting on the murder also winds up dead. As bodies begin to… 2022-04-05T20:46:39Z

The “Fallen Angels Murder Club,” based on the books by R. Franklin James, is a series of two movies starring Toni Braxton as an ex-con who becomes an amateur detective. The first one, subtitled “Friends to Die For,” premiered April 2. The second one, subtitled “Heroes and Felons,” premieres on April 9.

The Lifetime press release teases:

In the first installment, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must have two things in common – a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Braxton) meets both requirements. Left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband, Hollis served her time and now hopes the court will pardon her conviction so she can return to law school and fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. But when a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis once again becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim. In the second movie, the members of the Fallen Angels Murder Club must band together again as they search for answers surrounding the death of one of their own. Hollis finds herself at the center of the investigation when a journalist reporting on the murder also winds up dead. As bodies begin to stack up, and Hollis connects the dots, she must solve the murders before its too late. Kelly Hu also stars.

The films co-star Keith D. Robinson, Lisa Berry, Yanic Truesdale, Kaitlyn Leeb, Rainbow Sun Francks, Henderson Wade, Rob Stewart, Raoul Bhaneja, and Shawn Ahmed.

In an interview with Shondaland, Braxton said she drew inspiration from her late sister Traci for the role.

“I thought it was fun, and I love doing things that take me out of my zone,” said Braxton. “Hollis Morgan seemed super-fun. She’s a girl who is always in charge. She’s a leader, and I can relate. I am the oldest of five siblings. My sister Traci [Braxton], who unfortunately left us, helped me with this role. I always talked to her every day, asking her, ‘How do you think she should be, Traci?’ It was fun feeling her out.”

She continued, “When I’m doing movies, I always read the other characters first. I don’t pay any attention to my character at first. I found out how she should act based on the other personalities around her. In this case, it was these misfits who went to jail but are trying to give back and be better people themselves.”

“Fallen Angels Murder Club” premieres Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.