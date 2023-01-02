Fantasy Island 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Everyone’s favorite existential fantasy drama “Fantasy Island” is back with its sophomore season, premiering Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Fantasy Island” streaming live online:

‘Fantasy Island’ Season 2 Preview

When we last saw the staff and guests at the fantasy island resort, the late Leslie Jordan guest-starred as a man named Jasper who was caught between life and death and the series explored the way the island is linked to the Dia de Los Murtos (Day of the Dead).

Ruby (Kiara Barnes) received a surprise visit from Mel (Adain Bradley) in his younger version that we haven’t seen since the pilot, and they realized that he had died. He refused to accept this about himself and ran off into the jungle. But he eventually was able to deal with his death by running into Jasper and they both were able to move on. And Javi (John Gabriel Rodriquez) finally asked Elena (Roselyn Sanchez) out on a date.

When the show returns for its second season, a decades-long mystery is afoot, among other fun guests of the week.

The FOX press releases teases:

“Fantasy Island” takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. In season 2, the transformations continue when two former high school losers come to the Island hoping to make their one-time classmates envious of their new lives. Also, three friends attempt to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple arrives to determine whether or not to divorce.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, ‘Fantasy Island’ was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on ‘Fantasy Island’ open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

“We are thrilled to be back for a season 2! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole Fantasy Island family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at Fox,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP, Gemstone Studios.

“Fantasy Island” season 2 premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.