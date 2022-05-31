‘Fantasy Island’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Sexy drama “Fantasy Island” is back for its sophomore season on Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Fantasy Island” streaming online:

‘Fantasy Island’ Season 2 Preview

When we last saw the citizens of “Fantasy Island,” Leslie Jordan guest-starred as Jasper, a con man who was stuck on the island with someone he had wronged, while Ruby (Kiara Barnes) was visited by Mel (Adain Bradley), who was surprised to learn that he was dead. He refused to accept that fact and ran off into the jungle.

But Mel ran into Jasper and they both made some amends and found some peace. And Elena (Roselyn Snachez) successfully contacted her uncle and viewers got a wink and a nod to the original series.

When the show returns for its second season, the FOX press release promises:

“Fantasy Island” takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. In Season Two, the transformations continue when two former high school losers come to the Island hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives. Also, three friends attempt to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple arrives to determine whether or not to divorce.

“Thanks to the fantastic Roselyn Sanchez and charming Kiara Barnes and the captivating stories that tapped into the core tenets of emotion and aspiration, ‘Fantasy Island’ was the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and everyone at Sony and Gemstone did an excellent job on this series and, like all good things, it left us wanting more. We’re so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on ‘Fantasy Island’ open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year.”

“We are thrilled to be back for a season Two! Liz, Sarah, Roselyn and the whole ‘Fantasy Island’ family reimagined this storied IP and gave it just the modern female flair it needed to resonate with audiences around the world. We’re so proud of the show and grateful for our stellar partners at Fox,” said Marie Jacobson, EVP, Gemstone Studios.

“Fantasy Island” season two premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.