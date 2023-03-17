Memphis vs FAU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Memphis takes on Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 16.

The game (9:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and want to watch all the tournament games, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of FAU vs Memphis online:

FAU vs Memphis Preview

Several years ago, former NBA star “Penny” Hardaway took over the Memphis Tigers basketball program.

Hardaway once placed for the Tigers before his NBA career, which began with the Orlando Magic and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Memphis as seen its ups and downs since Hardaway’s time as a player, and he sought to restore Tigers to relevance.

His Tigers look to commence a deep run in the NCAA Tournament on Friday but will need to get past Florida Atlantic first. FAU has arguably one of the better mid-major teams in the country and could pose an upset threat.

“Their effort is extremely impressive. And their ability to help each other and cover for each other, if one guy goes to trap, it’s not like he’s on an island and it’s unscripted. They know exactly how to react off of that trap or off of that double team. And they do a great job of working with each other and covering for each other,” head coach Dusty May said via 247 Sports. “They present a number of challenges, but the effort is incredible, especially when you factor in the length, size, athleticism.”

The Owls will need to stop Memphis’ Kendric Davis to have a shot. Davis posts 22 points per game.

“He’s one of the highest usage players in the country. The ball is in his hands for the majority of the game. He can score from deep, he can score at the rim, and he’s incredible at drawing fouls and getting to the line,” May said of Davis via 247 Sports. “We’ve seen Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy), we’ve seen Jordan Walker, we’ve seen Tyler Perry. We’ve seen other small, explosive, high-usage guards. Hopefully, that prepares us, it will be a very similar matchup.”

FAU has talent such as leading scorer Johnell Davis, who averages 13.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Owls also aren’t afraid of the moment as center Vlad Goldin said.

“We play on the court and the court is always the same. We practice on the same court. We play in the same court,” Goldin said via 247 Sports. “Everything changes outside the court. But everything is the same on the court.”