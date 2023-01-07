How to Watch FCS National Championship Online for Free

It is time to crown the Football Championship Series national champion when the North Dakota State Bison take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sunday, January 8.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch North Dakota State vs South Dakota State streaming live online:

FCS National Championship 2023 Preview

The FCS national title for the 2022-2023 season is between the 13-1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the 12-2 North Dakota State Bison. When these two teams met in the regular season, the Jackrabbits emerged victorious by a score of 23-21. North Dakota State’s only other loss came at the hands of the FBS University of Arizona Wildcats, while South Dakota State’s only loss came from the D-I University of Iowa Hawkeyes in the season opener.

North Dakota State is a perennial powerhouse in FCS football. This will be the team’s 10th national title in 12 seasons if they win. However, South Dakota State is favored by 5.5 points in its quest for its first national title since moving up to FCS, so it should be a hotly contested game.

South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier was named FCS Coach of the Year for his work this year. He was honored with his award at the FCS National Award banquet on January 7 ahead of the championship game.

In his pre-game press conference, Stiegelmeier said that they’ve been trying not to overdo things with the extra time between the semifinals and the championship, and also impressing upon the players how to keep the distractions to a minimum.

“It’s been good … our guys have had great energy. Our coaches, I believe, have limited the amount of stuff they’re telling our guys so we don’t overdo it with the extra time [between games],” said Stiegelmeier, adding, “We’ve told them to keep the main thing the main thing and then don’t let outside noise impact your preparation for the game.

He continued, “Case in point, I’ve got a guy at church telling me to watch the personal fouls, I go to Burger King with my wife, got two other people telling us what to do, I get a text from a guy that explains how to win the game, all in the matter of an hour and a half. They’re getting even more than that. We’ve got a very mature team … and I’m certain they’re enjoying the process and it’s not distracting from what we do. I’m excited to go down there early, different from the spring, and experience a true championship. That doesn’t concern me at all. It excites me and it excites our leadership.”

The FCS national championship between the North Dakota State Bison and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits kicks off Sunday, January 8 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.