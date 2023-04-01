Florida Derby 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The annual Florida Derby race commences on Saturday, April 1, in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

Florida Derby 2023 Preview

Horse trainer Todd Pletcher seeks a seventh Florida Derby win on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale. Pletcher has Forte racing this year, the favorite to win the Florida Derby this year.

Forte jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will seek his second derby win. Javier Castellano, who rides Cyclone Mischief, and Luis Saez, who rides Mage, both have previous derby wins. Ortiz, however, has the winningest horse in the field at five career wins, and Ortiz said Forte is only getting better.

“His mind is for sure changing,” Ortiz said via BloodHorse.com. “He’s doing things a little better. He doesn’t hesitate. He’s not like a 2-year-old anymore. He’s figured out what he needs to do, which makes it good for me.”

“He can stay all day on his stride,” Ortiz added. “He has a turn of foot but he stays. He stays with that speed — that’s good on dirt.”

Defending champion trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., who had Abarrio last year, will race four horses in this year’s race. That’s Mr. Peeks, Mr. Ripple, Nautical Star, and West Coast Cowboy.

The Florida Derby is a precursor to the Kentucky Derby, and six previous Florida Derby winners have won at Churchill Downs. It happened as recently as 2017 with Always Dawning.

Here’s a look at the rest of the field:

Horses in the Field

Jungfrau

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Paco Lopez

Career Record: 1 win

West Coast Cowboy

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Career Record: 1 win, 1 third place

Shaq Diesel

Trainer: Renaldo Richards

Jockey: Miguel Vasquez

Career Record: 3 wins, 1 third place

Mage

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Luis Saez

Career Record: 1 win

Mr. Peeks

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Edwin Gonzalez

Career Record: 1 second place

Nautical Star

Trainder: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Leonel Reyes

Career Record: 1 win

Il Miracolo

Trainder: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jesus Rios

Career Record: 1 win, 3 second-place finishes

Mr. Ripple

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Edgard Zayas

Career Record: 1 win, 1 second place, 1 third place

Cyclone Mischief

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Career Record: 2 wins, 2 third-place finishes

Fort Bragg

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Career Record: 1 win, 1 second place, 2 third-place finishes

Forte

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Career Record: 5 wins

Dubyuhnell

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Career Record: 2 wins

Disclaimer: If you have a gambling problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, or text 1-800-522-4700, or chat at ncpgambling.org/chat