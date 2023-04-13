Where to Watch Florida Spring Game Today

The Florida Gators’ annual Orange and Blue game will take place on Thursday, April 13 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Florida Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Florida Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Florida Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Florida Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Florida Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Florida Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Florida Spring Game 2023 Preview

With last year’s starting quarterback Anthony Richardson headed for the NFL, all eyes will be on which young QB emerges as Richardson’s replacement this offseason.

Former Wisconsin Badgers starter Graham Mertz and Richardson’s backup from a year ago, Jack Miller, will be competing for the starting job. Miller, who backed up Justin Fields at Ohio State in 2020 and CJ Stroud in 2021, left the Buckeyes in 2022 only to find himself battling injuries that may have prevented him from fully competing against Richardson last season. Now, his primary competition is from Mertz.

“They’re rallying around both guys because both guys have proven day in and day out that they can be effective,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said about his two young QBs. “So, we’ve got a long ways to go before we play and a lot of reps. I mean, training camp is essentially two spring practices to some degree and we’re going to have, you know, 18 OTAs this summer. A lot of throwing and catching, a lot of meetings. A lot of competition left here.”

While the competition won’t be decided based on what happens in the spring game, both QBs will get to showcase their respective skill sets. The spring game, like other games, will have four 15-minute quarters. There will also be a running clock, save for the final four minutes of each quarter, penalties, changes of possession and any scores.

“I think these guys have worked extremely hard,” Napier said about his squad heading into the spring game. “And this is an opportunity to kind of put that on display. I think as a competitor, it’s not the end all be all, you know, but I think we’re much improved. Our systems are better, processes are better, we’re fundamentally a lot further along. I think a lot of the newcomers are explosive players. I think they’re impact players and I think they’re gonna be out there playing. So it’s gonna be a lot of fun to watch.”

The Gators finished with a 6-7 overall record last year, scoring 29.5 points a game on offense while allowing 28.8 points a game on defense.

Here’s a look at the Florida’s 2023 schedule:

September 2 at Utah

September 9 McNeese

September 16 Tennessee

September 23 Charlotte

September 30 at Kentucky

October 7 Vanderbilt

October 14 at South Carolina

October 21 OPEN DATE

October 28 Georgia (in Jacksonville)

November 4 Arkansas

November 11 at LSU

November 18 at Missouri

November 25 Florida State