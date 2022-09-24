Florida vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

For the first time since 2016, No. 20 Florida and No. 11 Tennessee will enter their annual SEC showdown both ranked inside the Top 20. That also served as the last time Tennessee took down Florida, so the 10.5-point favorite Volunteers will be hoping history repeats itself on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Florida vs Tennessee streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Florida vs Tennessee live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Florida vs Tennessee live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida vs Tennessee live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Florida vs Tennessee live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Florida vs Tennessee Preview

Tennessee is off to a hot start this season and is looking to move to 4-0. While Florida is 2-1 and looking to avoid their second loss of the season.

The Vols’ offense has been red hot so far this season as they’ve averaged 52 points and have piled on 553.67 yards per game. The offense has been led by Hendon Hooker with 907 total yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions so far.

The Receiving core has been led by a pair of receivers in Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Hyatt has caught 18 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns, while Tillman has 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Jaylen Wright has led the teams rushing attack with 231 yards and three touchdowns. The team has also averaged 4.2 yards per carry so far this season.

The Vols’ defense has also been pretty stout so far this season holding opponents to 14.33 points and 344.67 yards per game. The team has also generated a good pass rush with eight sacks this season and has forced six turnovers.

The Florida offense has been a little uneven so far this season as they’ve averaged 25.3 points and 353 yards per game this season. After a hot start to the season quarterback, Anthony Richardson has come back down to earth passing for 423 yards, with zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Florida rushing attack has been strong as they’ve rushed for 636 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per game. Montrell Johnson Jr. has led the way with 240 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Gators’ rushing attack also features three other 100-yard rushers including freshman Trevor Etienne with 166 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson has also rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

The Florida defense has also had its struggles so far this season. The team has allowed 26.67 points and 373.3 yards per game this season.

The Gator defense has struggled to generate much of a pass rush with only three sacks so far this season. The defense has also forced five turnovers so far this season.

With Florida having to go on the road and the struggles they’ve had this season their chances don’t look great. However, it’s a rivalry game and the old saying goes throw out the records when these two play.