Florida vs USF Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Florida Gators take on the South Florida Bulls in non-conference action on Saturday, September 17.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USF vs Florida streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USF vs Florida live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USF vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USF vs Florida live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USF vs Florida live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USF vs Florida live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

USF vs Florida Preview

Eighteenth-ranked Florida (1-1) face a key in-state matchup against South Florida (1-1) on Saturday.

Florida opened the season in convincing fashion with a 29-26 win over then-No. 7 Utah. The Gators then fell short to No. 20 Kentucky 26-16, but that doesn’t mean head coach Billy Napier that his team was emotionally intoxicated over the Utah win the week before.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a hangover as much it’s like getting a speeding ticket. You’re a little more aware of the things that you need to do,” Napier said via The Orlando Sentinel & Tribune’s Matt Murschel.

South Florida bounced back from a 50-21 season-opening loss to then-No. 25 BYU to beat Howard 42-20. The Bulls look to pull a big upset in Gainesville. At the very least, Napier has high regard for what Bulls head coach Jeff Scott is building in Tampa.

“Jeff’s a football guy,” Napier said via 247 Sports. “He’s been in football families the entire time. His dad, obviously, Brad Scott as a phenomenal coach and a great mentor to me early in my career. Jeff’s got great character. He was raised the right way. He has care for young people. He’s in the game for the right reasons.

“I think he’s got a program there where they’re trying to impact people and use the game in a positive way,” Napier added. “He’s got a great offensive mind. He’s very organized, very much a CEO, got a good business mind, and a guy that I think is one of the bright young coaches in the game. Jeff’s been successful at all stops here, right? Certainly he’s in the process of building a program there in South Florida.”